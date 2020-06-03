Cyclone Nisarga: Nearly 15,000 from Raigad moved to safer places

Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ expected to make landfall close to Alibag on Wednesday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ expected to make landfall close to Alibag on Wednesday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

About 15,000 people in Raigad have been evacuated and moved to safer places, hours before Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ is expected to make landfall close to Alibag, just over 100 km south of Mumbai in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Raigad guardian minister and Minister of State Tourism Aditi Tatkare said people living near the sea in talukas including Shrivardhan, Murud and Alibaug have been asked to vacate their homes and move in either with a relative or into a transit shelter set up in Zilla Parishad schools.

Tatkare, NCP MLA from Shrivardhan, who visited Murud and Shrivardhan on Tuesday said, “Some people asked if it is necessary to move out of their homes, so we told them this cyclone is not like any storm they may have seen before. In Shrivardhan, we evacuated about 2,500 people and about 2,000 moved in with their relatives. For the rest, we have made arrangements in ZP schools,” said Tatkare.

She said that people were advised not to move in with relatives in case any of them were kept in quarantine to contain the spread of COVID-19.

She also said the NDRF was stationed in Raigad for the last two days and in case there is large scale destruction, JCBs were also ready for clearing roads. Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had been altered to restore connections in the event of a disruption in power supply or communication.

Tatkare said that fishermen were advised to stay clear of the deep seas from May 27 to June 4. With fishermen already starring at losses during the lockdown and now possible destruction of their property, Tatkare said that a small number of them, who rear cattle, were asked to move out with their cattle. However, unseasonal rainfall 20 days back too had marred their livelihood. The administration too had made a case for their compensation, Tatkare added.

She said that a destruction assessment team had been set up at the district level in Raigad that will swing into action immediately in the aftermath of the cyclone.

