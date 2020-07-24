Cyclone Nisarga: Govt announces compensation per betel nut and coconut tree

Earlier, the elected representatives from these districts had requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce per tree compensation. (File) Earlier, the elected representatives from these districts had requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce per tree compensation. (File)

Instead of providing compensation per hectare, the state Cabinet on Thursday decided to pay per tree compensation for the betel nut and coconut trees completely destroyed by Cyclone Nisarga.

Officials said that a large number of betel nut and coconut trees were destroyed by the cyclone in the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the first week of June. As per existing norms, Rs 50,000 compensation is given to the affected per hectare, said an official. “The Cabinet, as a special case, has decided to give compensation of Rs 50 to per betel nut tree and Rs 250 per coconut tree, which were completely destroyed. The government will bear all the expenses for the compensation,” the official added.

Earlier, the elected representatives from these districts had requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce per tree compensation.

Meanwhile, the government decided to amend the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, to allow societies to hold annual general body meeting till March 31, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said that at least one general body meeting has to be held in five years and it is not possible for some societies to hold the same before September 30. “This will lead to society members becoming inactive, resulting in the exclusion of their names from voter lists, and preventing them from voting in future polls,” said an official.

The official said the extension has been given to societies to conduct the audit of the last financial year. As per norms, societies have to carry out an audit within four months after the financial year is over. “Since it is not possible due to Covid-19, the date of audit has been extended to December 31.” The Cabinet also extended the term of the mayor and deputy mayor by three months, stating that it is not possible to hold polls amid the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting at the old mayor bungalow in Dadar, where they discussed easing lockdown restrictions further after July 31, sources said.

