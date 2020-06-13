Cyclone Nisarga: Devendra Fadnavis to present ground assessment report to CM

Devendra Fadnavis at Aade village in Ratnagiri district on Friday. Devendra Fadnavis at Aade village in Ratnagiri district on Friday.

The state BJP led by former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis will present a comprehensive report based on assessment on the ground in cyclone-ravaged Konkan region to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

The report will highlight the hardships of the people and immediate measures necessary to bring relief to the affected people.

Fadnavis on Friday concluded a two-day tour of the Konkan region. Speaking to the media at Dhapoli in Ratnagiri district, he said, “The political leadership in Maharashtra has to play a pro-active role to help the people who have lost everything in the cyclone. Our ground assessment in the last two days shows there is no presence of administration in the region.”

Stating that he did not wish to criticise the CM, ministers or any political party, Fadnavis said, “In such a situation, the political leadership needs to come forward to provide relief and rehabilitate the affected people. The ruling party needs to pull all available resources to help people rebuild their lives.”

“I met families who were in tears. In last 10 days they have received just two packets of biscuits and three candles. Villages are without power. Banks cannot function due to power failure,” he added.

“In such a situation, the government should immediately provide cash relief to the affected families. It can start by handing Rs 10,000 to each family. The State Disaster Relief Fund is meant to reach out to calamity-struck people,” he said.

“Compensation to fishermen, including damage to their fishing boats and nets, must be included in the package. This segment has been overlooked. To replace one boat plank would require a minimum Rs 25,000. How can poor fishermen raise money? Some are already reeling under previous debt. The cyclone has compounded their problems. They are not entitled to new loans,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd