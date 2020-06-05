Cyclone Nisarga: CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit worst-hit Raigad district today

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall south of the beach town of Alibag on Wednesday afternoon, leaving uprooted trees and power lines in its wake Cyclone Nisarga made landfall south of the beach town of Alibag on Wednesday afternoon, leaving uprooted trees and power lines in its wake

A day after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Shrivardhan in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, the preliminary assessment showed that Raigad was the worst affected with around 5 lakh houses and more than 5,000 hectare agriculture land damaged.

Road, power and telecom connectivity has been disrupted in most parts of the district.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the district Friday, said Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar. After inspecting affected villages, Uddhav will hold a review meeting with the district administration in Alibag.

Thackeray held a meeting on videoconference to assess the damage in Konkan region. A statement issued by his office said he has directed Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to restore power supply on a war footing. Also, people evacuated to camps in Mumbai should be allowed to return only after a Covid-19 test, he has said.

Raigad guardian minister Aditi Tatkare said she will meet Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar and seek a special financial package.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.