Cyclone Murasu: Severe cyclonic storm nears Andhra coast, rain alert for coastal states

Cyclonic storm Murasu intensified into severe cyclonic storm Murasu on Monday and is likely to make landfall off southern Andhra Pradesh coast late on November 3. The cyclone is currently located between east-southeast of Nellore and northeast of Chennai in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone was moving at a speed of 22 kmph on Monday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a statement at around 11 AM on Monday, said the severe cyclonic storm is set to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra coast around midnight, with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph.
Nellore, Narsapur, and Ongole in Andhra Pradesh are likely to be worst affected from the impact of the cyclone, the met department said. The process of landfall is set to continue till 4 AM on Tuesday.
Due to the impact of the severe cyclonic storm, northern parts of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy downpour. Torrential rainfall affected Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts continuously from Sunday night. Over a 24-hour period, Madhavaram in Chennai recorded 11 cm of rainfall, Ennore Port recorded 10 cm, and Nungambakkam similarly logged 10 cm.
IMD issues orange alert, schools closed
The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Chennai as very heavy rainfall is expected between 11 and 20 cm. Schools in Chennai remain closed on Monday. IMD has also issued warnings for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran, who oversaw the civic body’s operation to bail out water from inundated areas, said that while there is no major flooding, there however has been “some minor water stagnation” in certain areas.
The Corporation reported that while 28 monitoring stations across Chennai recorded heavy rainfall and five recorded very heavy rainfall (primarily in the northern zones like Parrys and Manali), no locations experienced extremely heavy or unmanageable downpours. Teams remain on active alert to clear remaining logged water.
In the wake of a cyclone warning, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 4th battalion, have been deployed from Tamil Nadu to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to spearhead rescue and relief operations.
“Around 2,000 people have been evacuated, and the process is continuing. We are planning to evacuate some 30,000 people,” Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, told Reuters on Monday.
Flight cancelled in Chennai, Visakhapatnam
Chennai Airport authorities announced the cancellation of certain flights on Monday due to adverse weather conditions. In a post on X, Chennai Airport authorities informed about cancelled flights.
#FlightUpdate | In view of the adverse weather conditions due to #CycloneMurasu, the following flights have been cancelled.
Passengers are requested to contact the concerned airline for further information and assistance.
#ChennaiAirport #Cyclone #Murasu #MurasuCyclone #CycloneUpdate #CycloneMurasuUpdate #FlightCancellations #Chennai #Airport #AAIAirports
@MoCA_GoI | @AAI_Official | @IndiGo6E | @Pib_MoCA | @PIBChennai
— Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) November 2, 2026
IndiGo on Monday issued a travel advisory after adverse weather conditions disrupted flight operations in Visakhapatnam, cautioning passengers about possible extended waiting times both on the ground and onboard.
Travel Advisory
Due to adverse weather conditions in #Visakhapatnam flight operations are impacted.
We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. For the most up-to-date flight information, please visit https://t.co/KjAHMagkMZ.
Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible.
Thank you for your continued understanding.
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 2, 2026
In its advisory, the airline said that flight operations in the city had been impacted due to unfavourable weather conditions and urged passengers to remain patient amid the delays. “Due to adverse weather conditions in Visakhapatnam, flight operations are impacted,” IndiGo said.
Odisha CM announces special package for families affected by Cyclone Arnab
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a special package of 50 kg of rice and Rs 2,500 for every family affected by rain and flood in due to Cyclone Arnab.
After reviewing the prevailing flood situation in the state on Sunday evening, Majhi said people in several districts, especially Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal, were affected by Cyclone Arnab and its aftermath of heavy rainfall.
With another cyclonic storm expected to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, the chief minister said the relief package will be reviewed again upon assessing damage after the weather system passes.