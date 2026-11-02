Cyclone Murasu: Severe cyclonic storm nears Andhra coast, rain alert for coastal states

Cyclonic storm Murasu intensified into severe cyclonic storm Murasu on Monday and is likely to make landfall off southern Andhra Pradesh coast late on November 3. The cyclone is currently located between east-southeast of Nellore and northeast of Chennai in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone was moving at a speed of 22 kmph on Monday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a statement at around 11 AM on Monday, said the severe cyclonic storm is set to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra coast around midnight, with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph.

Nellore, Narsapur, and Ongole in Andhra Pradesh are likely to be worst affected from the impact of the cyclone, the met department said. The process of landfall is set to continue till 4 AM on Tuesday.