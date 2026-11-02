Cyclone Murasu LIVE Updates: Days after Arnab’s damage, Andhra braces for ‘war drum’ tonight

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places in Andhra Pradesh on November 2 and 3, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. (AP Photo)
Andhra Pradesh is bracing for Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to make landfall along the south Andhra coast late Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday. Named “Murasu”, meaning “war drum”, the severe cyclonic storm is forecast to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11:30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The cyclonic storm, which comes less than a week after Cyclone Arnab killed six people and damaged dozens of houses and crops, is expected to bring sustained winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, at the time of landfall.
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State authorities have begun evacuating people from vulnerable areas along the coast. “Around 2,000 people have been evacuated, and the process is continuing. We are planning to evacuate some 30,000 people,” Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, told news agency Reuters.
Meanwhile, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to remain fully prepared for relief and rescue operations in view of another cyclone threat.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places in Andhra Pradesh on November 2 and 3, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places on November 4.
In Tamil Nadu, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places on November 2, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Schools in Chennai will remain closed on Monday as the IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of very heavy rainfall of 11-20 cm in the city.
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