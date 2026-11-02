Cyclone Murasu LIVE Updates: Days after Arnab’s damage, Andhra braces for ‘war drum’ tonight

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places in Andhra Pradesh on November 2 and 3, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. (AP Photo)

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to make landfall along the south Andhra coast late Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday. Named “Murasu”, meaning “war drum”, the severe cyclonic storm is forecast to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11:30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclonic storm, which comes less than a week after Cyclone Arnab killed six people and damaged dozens of houses and crops, is expected to bring sustained winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, at the time of landfall.

Story continues below this ad State authorities have begun evacuating people from vulnerable areas along the coast. “Around 2,000 people have been evacuated, and the process is continuing. We are planning to evacuate some 30,000 people,” Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, told news agency Reuters. Meanwhile, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to remain fully prepared for relief and rescue operations in view of another cyclone threat. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places in Andhra Pradesh on November 2 and 3, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places on November 4. In Tamil Nadu, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places on November 2, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Schools in Chennai will remain closed on Monday as the IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of very heavy rainfall of 11-20 cm in the city. Live Updates Nov 2, 2026 04:27 PM IST Rainfall warning issued for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall warning for several areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, South Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh in view of the weather system over the Bay of Bengal in the wake of cyclone Murasu. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places in Andhra Pradesh on November 2 and 3, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places on November 4. In Tamil Nadu, Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places on November 2, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Nov 2, 2026 04:21 PM IST Tamil Nadu deploys 500 power personnel to Andhra Following a request from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Tamil Nadu government has deployed 500 electricity department personnel in 25 teams to assist Andhra Pradesh in restoring power supply disrupted by Cyclone Murasu, state Electricity Minister R Nirmal Kumar said on Monday. The state government has also dispatched essential equipment to the neighbouring state to support power restoration, Kumar said. -Inputs from PTI Nov 2, 2026 04:20 PM IST Cyclone Murasu set to hit Andhra coast tonight According to the IMD, Cyclone Murasu will bring sustained winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, at the time of landfall. The national weather agency has advised the complete suspension of shipping and fishing operations off the Andhra Pradesh coast and in the southwest Bay of Bengal until the afternoon of November 3. Read the full article here. Nov 2, 2026 04:18 PM IST Cyclone Murasu heads towards Andhra coast, landfall tonight Cyclone Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to make landfall off the southern Andhra Pradesh coast late on November 3. The cyclone is currently located between east-southeast of Nellore and northeast of Chennai in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone was moving at a speed of 22 kmph on Monday morning. Read the full article here. Nov 2, 2026 04:16 PM IST Andhra Pradesh braces for another cyclone less than a week after Arnab Andhra Pradesh is bracing for another cyclone less than a week after Cyclone Arnab killed six people and damaged homes and crops. Cyclone Murasu, meaning “war drum”, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is forecast to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

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