Cyclone Murasu LIVE Tracker: Where is the storm now? Live location, path, and landfall time on the Andhra coast

Follow here the Cyclone Murasu live map tracker, latest location, movement, forecast track and expected landfall between Nellore and Narsapur on the Andhra Pradesh coast. Check the latest IMD updates, wind speed and alerts for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readNov 2, 2026 04:02 PM IST
IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts across six states as Cyclone Murasu approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. (Image: IMD)IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts across six states as Cyclone Murasu approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. (Image: IMD)
Make us preferred source on Google

Cyclone Murasu LIVE Tracker: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Murasu. It is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole between midnight on November 2 and early morning on November 3. This cyclone has been named ‘Murasu’ by India, meaning war drum.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is likely to bring winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph. It is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur as a severe cyclonic storm.

“It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026,” the IMD said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Here is the latest update on the storm’s location, movement and expected landfall timing

Cyclone Murasu tracker: Where is the storm now?

According to the IMD bulletin issued at 1:03 PM on November 2, Cyclone Murasu was located over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal, around 160 km east-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. The storm moved west-northwestward at a speed of 22 kmph over the past six hours. It was also located around 180 km northeast of Chennai, 180 km east-southeast of Kavali, 210 km southeast of Ongole and 240 km south of Machilipatnam.

“…over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0300 UTC of today, the 02nd November, 2026 over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Latitude 14.1°N and Longitude 81.4°E, about 160 km east-southeast of Nellore (43245, Andhra Pradesh), 180 km northeast of Chennai (43279, Tamil Nadu), 180 km east-southeast of Kavali (43243, Andhra Pradesh), 210 km southeast of Ongole (43221, Andhra Pradesh) and 240 km south of Machilipatnam (43185, Andhra Pradesh),” the IMD said.

 

Cyclone Murasu: forecast track and intensity

The India Meteorological Department expects the severe cyclonic storm to move northwest and steadily weaken, becoming a depression by the morning of November 4.
120km/h
peak gusts, as a severe cyclonic storm on Nov 2
NW
direction of movement
55km/h
gusts by Nov 4 morning, as a depression
Forecast track
79°E80°E81°E14°N15°N16°N1234567
Severe cyclonic stormCyclonic stormDeep depressionDepression
Numbers match the forecast times below.
How strong it will be
1Nov 28:30 am ISTNov 2, 03:00 UTC
Severe Cyclonic Storm
 
100–110 km/h, gusting to 120 km/h · 14.1°N, 81.4°E
2Nov 211:30 am ISTNov 2, 06:00 UTC
Severe Cyclonic Storm
 
100–110 km/h, gusting to 120 km/h · 14.2°N, 81.1°E
3Nov 25:30 pm ISTNov 2, 12:00 UTC
Severe Cyclonic Storm
 
100–110 km/h, gusting to 120 km/h · 14.6°N, 80.6°E
4Nov 211:30 pm ISTNov 2, 18:00 UTC
Severe Cyclonic Storm
 
100–110 km/h, gusting to 120 km/h · 15.1°N, 80.1°E
5Nov 35:30 am ISTNov 3, 00:00 UTC
Cyclonic Storm
 
70–80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h · 15.5°N, 79.8°E
6Nov 35:30 pm ISTNov 3, 12:00 UTC
Deep Depression
 
55–65 km/h, gusting to 75 km/h · 16.0°N, 79.5°E
7Nov 45:30 am ISTNov 4, 00:00 UTC
Depression
 
35–45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h · 16.5°N, 79.2°E
Solid bar: maximum sustained wind speed. Striped bar: gusts.
IMD gives times in UTC. IST is UTC plus 5 hours 30 minutes.
Source: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Express InfoGenIE
 
HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

Cyclone Murasu landfall time

According to IMD, Cyclone Murasu landfall is likely to take place on the morning of November 3 between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

Story continues below this ad

“After the landfall it will lie close to the ridge and hence it will move northwards and north-northeast wards. Simultaneously, it will come under the influence the upper tropospheric trough, which currently runs along 65°E & it will be moving towards 75°E by 3rd November 2026. It will also not allow the system to move westwards; rather it
will help its north-northeastward recurvature,” IMD said.

Cyclone Murasu forecast track (Image: IMD) Cyclone Murasu forecast track (Image: IMD)

Cyclone Murasu: Rainfall alert issued across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh

Due to Cyclone Murasu, the IMD has issued rainfall alerts across multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Several areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated places may experience extremely heavy rainfall.

Rainfall forecast:

  • Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places on November 4.
  • Tamil Nadu: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on November 2. On November 3, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
  • South Odisha: Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on November 2. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase on November 3 and 4, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
  • Rayalaseema: Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3.
  • Telangana: Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places between November 2 and 4, with heavy rainfall at isolated places. Extremely heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places on November 3.
  • Chhattisgarh: South Chhattisgarh is likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places across the state on November 3 and 4.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments