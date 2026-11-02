Cyclone Murasu LIVE Tracker: Where is the storm now? Live location, path, and landfall time on the Andhra coast

Cyclone Murasu LIVE Tracker: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Murasu. It is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole between midnight on November 2 and early morning on November 3. This cyclone has been named ‘Murasu’ by India, meaning war drum.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is likely to bring winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph. It is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur as a severe cyclonic storm.

“It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026,” the IMD said.