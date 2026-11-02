Cyclone Murasu LIVE Tracker: Where is the storm now? Live location, path, and landfall time on the Andhra coast

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Cyclone Murasu LIVE Tracker: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Murasu. It is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole between midnight on November 2 and early morning on November 3. This cyclone has been named ‘Murasu’ by India, meaning war drum.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is likely to bring winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph. It is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur as a severe cyclonic storm.
“It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026,” the IMD said.
Here is the latest update on the storm’s location, movement and expected landfall timing
According to the IMD bulletin issued at 1:03 PM on November 2, Cyclone Murasu was located over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal, around 160 km east-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. The storm moved west-northwestward at a speed of 22 kmph over the past six hours. It was also located around 180 km northeast of Chennai, 180 km east-southeast of Kavali, 210 km southeast of Ongole and 240 km south of Machilipatnam.
“…over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0300 UTC of today, the 02nd November, 2026 over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Latitude 14.1°N and Longitude 81.4°E, about 160 km east-southeast of Nellore (43245, Andhra Pradesh), 180 km northeast of Chennai (43279, Tamil Nadu), 180 km east-southeast of Kavali (43243, Andhra Pradesh), 210 km southeast of Ongole (43221, Andhra Pradesh) and 240 km south of Machilipatnam (43185, Andhra Pradesh),” the IMD said.
According to IMD, Cyclone Murasu landfall is likely to take place on the morning of November 3 between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.
“After the landfall it will lie close to the ridge and hence it will move northwards and north-northeast wards. Simultaneously, it will come under the influence the upper tropospheric trough, which currently runs along 65°E & it will be moving towards 75°E by 3rd November 2026. It will also not allow the system to move westwards; rather it
will help its north-northeastward recurvature,” IMD said.
Due to Cyclone Murasu, the IMD has issued rainfall alerts across multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Several areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated places may experience extremely heavy rainfall.
Rainfall forecast: