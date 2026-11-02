Cyclone Murasu: Railways cancels 9 trains, sets up 24×7 war room, help desks at major stations

Cyclone Murasu trains cancelled:: Indian Railways has cancelled nine trains as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning. According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before making landfall between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh on November 3. Wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph.

South Coast Railway (SCoR) has stepped up safety and emergency preparedness across its network. On Monday, General Manager Sandeep Mathur reviewed the precautionary measures, disaster management plans and passenger assistance arrangements during a meeting with Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) and Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs).