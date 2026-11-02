Cyclone Murasu: Railways cancels 9 trains, sets up 24×7 war room, help desks at major stations

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Cyclone Murasu trains cancelled:: Indian Railways has cancelled nine trains as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning. According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before making landfall between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh on November 3. Wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph.
South Coast Railway (SCoR) has stepped up safety and emergency preparedness across its network. On Monday, General Manager Sandeep Mathur reviewed the precautionary measures, disaster management plans and passenger assistance arrangements during a meeting with Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) and Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs).
The railway zone has intensified round-the-clock monitoring of vulnerable bridges, railway tracks, yards and signalling systems. Special attention is also being given to clearing debris from catch-water drains to prevent waterlogging. Patrolmen and watchmen have also been deployed at vulnerable locations, while emergency track maintenance materials have been kept ready.
The Railway zone has also set up 24×7 war rooms at its zonal and divisional headquarters to ensure better coordination and a prompt response to emergencies. Officials have also been directed to remain in close contact with State Government authorities and regularly monitor weather updates issued by the Meteorological Department, it said.
It has also strengthened passenger assistance arrangements at major stations. Help desks are being established to provide timely information to passengers. Additional counters will also be operated to facilitate refunds for cancelled train tickets, if required.
Catering units have been instructed to maintain adequate food stocks, while alternative power supply arrangements have been ensured. Medical teams, first-aid facilities and ambulances are being kept ready to provide emergency assistance round the clock.
Civil Defence personnel and Scouts & Guides volunteers have also been alerted. Railway crews are on standby to operate special trains, if required, while emergency response teams are ready to assist cyclone-affected areas, the SCoR said.
As a precautionary measure, South Coast Railway has cancelled the following nine trains to avoid inconvenience to passengers: