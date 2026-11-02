Cyclone Murasu: Railways cancels 9 trains, sets up 24×7 war room, help desks at major stations

Cyclone Murasu cancelled trains list: Indian Railways has cancelled nine trains in view of Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on November 3. South Coast Railway has set up a 24x7 war room, opened help desks at major stations and strengthened emergency response arrangements.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Nov 2, 2026 04:38 PM IST
South Coast Railway steps up cyclone preparedness as Cyclone Murasu approaches Andhra Pradesh. (Image generated using AI)South Coast Railway steps up cyclone preparedness as Cyclone Murasu approaches Andhra Pradesh. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Cyclone Murasu trains cancelled:: Indian Railways has cancelled nine trains as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning. According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before making landfall between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh on November 3. Wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph.

South Coast Railway (SCoR) has stepped up safety and emergency preparedness across its network. On Monday, General Manager Sandeep Mathur reviewed the precautionary measures, disaster management plans and passenger assistance arrangements during a meeting with Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) and Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs).

The railway zone has intensified round-the-clock monitoring of vulnerable bridges, railway tracks, yards and signalling systems. Special attention is also being given to clearing debris from catch-water drains to prevent waterlogging. Patrolmen and watchmen have also been deployed at vulnerable locations, while emergency track maintenance materials have been kept ready.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Railway zone has also set up 24×7 war rooms at its zonal and divisional headquarters to ensure better coordination and a prompt response to emergencies. Officials have also been directed to remain in close contact with State Government authorities and regularly monitor weather updates issued by the Meteorological Department, it said.

It has also strengthened passenger assistance arrangements at major stations. Help desks are being established to provide timely information to passengers. Additional counters will also be operated to facilitate refunds for cancelled train tickets, if required.

Catering units have been instructed to maintain adequate food stocks, while alternative power supply arrangements have been ensured. Medical teams, first-aid facilities and ambulances are being kept ready to provide emergency assistance round the clock.

Civil Defence personnel and Scouts & Guides volunteers have also been alerted. Railway crews are on standby to operate special trains, if required, while emergency response teams are ready to assist cyclone-affected areas, the SCoR said.

Story continues below this ad

List of cancelled trains due to Cyclone Murasu

As a precautionary measure, South Coast Railway has cancelled the following nine trains to avoid inconvenience to passengers:

  • Train No. 67225 (Vijayawada–Gudur Passenger) departing Vijayawada on November 2, 2026.
  • Train No. 67226 (Gudur–Vijayawada Passenger) departing Gudur on November 3, 2026.
  • Train No. 12744 (Vijayawada–Gudur Express) departing Vijayawada on November 2, 2026.
  • Train No. 12743 (Gudur–Vijayawada Express) departing Gudur on November 3, 2026.
  • Train No. 67235 (Guntur–Tenali Passenger) departing Guntur on November 2, 2026.
  • Train No. 67236 (Tenali–Guntur Passenger) departing Tenali on November 3, 2026.
  • Train No. 67237 (Tenali–Repalle Passenger) departing Tenali on November 2, 2026.
  • Train No. 67238 (Repalle–Markapur Passenger) departing Repalle on November 3, 2026.
  • Train No. 67239 (Markapur–Tenali Passenger) departing Markapur on November 3, 2026.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments