As Cyclone Murasu nears, Andhra braces for landfall; Odisha mobilises rescue teams

Evacuations, deployment of government officials and closure of educational institutions. Less than a week after Cyclone Arnab hit India’s eastern coast, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have begun preparing for another cyclonic storm, Murasu. Schools have been closed in parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm is moving at 14 kmph. Currently centred 110 km from Nellore, it is likely to cross the coast near Ongole early Tuesday morning.

“The severe cyclonic storm Murasu is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph (and) gusting up to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narasapur to the south of Ongole during midnight (11.30 pm) of today to early hours (4 am) of tomorrow, November 3,” the Met department said in an official release.

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Under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at most places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on Monday. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. In Odisha, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Monday, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri and Khurda districts are also likely to receive rainfall. Several parts of Odisha have already begun experiencing light rain, with its intensity expected to increase, officials said.

For the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, this means a second round of evacuations in less than a week. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with senior officials and district collectors at the secretariat on Monday and directed the administration to remain alert.

Naidu asked officials to make effective use of the rainfall to fill tanks and reservoirs through efficient water management. He also stressed the need for robust measures to prevent loss of life and property.

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Officials told the chief minister that Palnadu district was expected to receive the highest rainfall, at around 30 cm, followed by Prakasam with 24 cm and Markapuram with 19 cm. Krishna and Guntur districts may receive up to 9 cm, while Eluru and Nellore are also likely to receive around 9 cm each. Naidu directed officials to complete post-cyclone restoration work within 48 hours.

In Odisha, the government has prioritised evacuations from vulnerable areas and strengthened emergency response mechanisms, officials said.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that although the storm is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, it would affect several parts of Odisha, particularly the southern districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

He said all district collectors had been put on alert, with the southern districts placed on high alert.

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Pujari said disaster response teams deployed during Cyclone Arnab would remain in the same locations ahead of Cyclone Murasu. “Evacuation of people from low-lying areas and vulnerable places to safe shelters has started in districts like Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal,” Pujari said.

More than 300 rescue teams comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire Service have been pre-positioned, he said.

In Tamil Nadu, the state government has deployed 500 electricity department personnel in 25 teams to assist Andhra Pradesh in restoring power supply disrupted by Cyclone Murasu, following a request from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state Electricity Minister R Nirmal Kumar said on Monday.

Three NDRF teams comprising 90 personnel have been deployed from the 4th Battalion located near Arakkonam to support disaster management efforts in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which is bracing for the approaching Cyclone Murasu, officials said.

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A day earlier, Naidu said in a post on X that he had called Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and sought Tamil Nadu’s assistance in restoring power systems. He requested that manpower and machinery be sent to Andhra Pradesh, as several electricity poles had been damaged by Cyclone Murasu. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister responded positively to the request, he said.

No weather warnings have been issued for West Bengal, although the state is likely to witness its effects.

North Bengal is likely to experience light rain or thundershowers at isolated places, while South Bengal is likely to see light rain or thundershowers at some places on November 3 and 4. On Tuesday, light rain is predicted in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, and the districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia districts at one or two places on November 3 and 4.