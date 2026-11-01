Andhra braces for second cyclone in less than a week as ‘Murasu’ to make landfall on Nov 3

Four days after Arnab battered its coastline, Andhra Pradesh is bracing for another cyclone – Murasu, forecast to make landfall during the early hours on Tuesday.

A deep depression formed in southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone and is forecast to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by Monday, before making landfall on the morning of November 3 between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone has been named ‘Murasu’ by India, meaning war drum.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Cyclone Murasu is likely to move northwest and cross the south coast of Andhra Pradesh as a ‘severe’ cyclone between Nellore and Narsapur during the midnight and early hours of November 3,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra said Sunday evening.