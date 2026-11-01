Andhra braces for second cyclone in less than a week as ‘Murasu’ to make landfall on Nov 3

Four days after Arnab battered its coastline, Andhra Pradesh is bracing for another cyclone – Murasu, forecast to make landfall during the early hours on Tuesday.
A deep depression formed in southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone and is forecast to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by Monday, before making landfall on the morning of November 3 between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The cyclone has been named ‘Murasu’ by India, meaning war drum.
“Cyclone Murasu is likely to move northwest and cross the south coast of Andhra Pradesh as a ‘severe’ cyclone between Nellore and Narsapur during the midnight and early hours of November 3,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra said Sunday evening.
According to the IMD, the storm will bring sustained winds of 100 to 110 km/hr, with gusts up to 120 km/hr, at the time of landfall.
The national weather agency has advised the complete suspension of shipping and fishing operations off Andhra Pradesh coast and southwest Bay of Bengal till afternoon hours of November 3.
Under Murasu’s influence, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (115mm to over 200mm in 24 hours) has been forecast across coastal Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, in Odisha, light to moderate rainfall is forecast in the southern coastal districts, and heavy rain at isolated locations.
This is the second storm to form in this basin in less than a week. Cyclone Arnab made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, with wind speeds up to 150 kmph.
In view of the impending cyclone, the Odisha government, which is already engaged in relief and rescue operations following Arnab’s havoc, has ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and hilly terrain.
State Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari held a preparatory meeting on Saturday to review arrangements.
Meanwhile, the administration of Ganjam district, which faced the brunt of cyclone Arnab, has directed officials to ensure adequate stock of food, drinking water and other essential supplies in areas identified as vulnerable to flooding and waterlogging.
Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) were on standby in vulnerable areas.
Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to remain fully prepared for relief and rescue operations in view of another cyclone threat. “Another cyclone is approaching Andhra Pradesh and officials must remain fully prepared to undertake relief and rescue operations,” Naidu said in an official press release.
Naidu directed officials to keep adequate manpower and equipment ready for relief and rescue operations and shift necessary personnel and materials to vulnerable areas in advance. The Chief Minister also cancelled his scheduled Delhi visit on Monday.