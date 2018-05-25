Cyclone Mekunu: Rainstorm expected in Goa, Maharashtra; landfall to be ‘extremely severe’ in Oman tonight

Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Considering the course that it has followed till now, the Cyclone Mekunu is expected to make landfall early Saturday near Salalah which is Oman's third-largest city and inhabits about 200,000 people close to the kingdom's border with Yemen.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 8:48:29 pm
Considering the course that it has followed till now, the Cyclone Mekunu is expected to make landfall near Salalah Friday-Saturday midnight which is Oman’s third-largest city and inhabits about 200,000 people close to the kingdom’s border with Yemen. (Photo: Google Maps)

Cyclone Mekunu is expected to make an ‘extremely severe’ landfall in Oman, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather advisories to fishermen in India, advising them not to venture into the Arabian Sea till May 26. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall will most likely to occur one or two places in Kerala between May 27-29, while extremely heavy rainfall will occur at one or two places on May 28,” ANI quoted IMD as saying.

“The weather around 1000 kms of Cyclone Mekunu is rough and wind is very strong, we had issued an advisory to fishermen to not venture in the sea. Some parts of Konkan Goa and southern Maharashtra may get rain and wind, other parts will not be affected,” informed an IMD scientist to news agency ANI.

Although, no major destruction has been forecast for Indian coastal states, authorities have advised locals as well as fishermen to be cautious.

An IMD advisory stated: “Gale winds speed reaching 160-170 Kmph gusting to 180 Kmph is very likely to prevail over Westcentral Arabian Sea during next 12 hours and wind gradually decrease becoming 80-90 Kmph gusting to 100 Kmph in subsequent 06 hours over Westcentral Arabian Sea.”

Considering the course it has followed till now, the Cyclone Mekunu is expected to make landfall near Salalah Friday-Saturday midnight which is Oman’s third-largest city and inhabits about 200,000 people close to the kingdom’s border with Yemen.

