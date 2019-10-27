Gujarat: Cyclone Kyarr brings rain, may move towards Oman

Regions in South Gujarat and Saurashtra experienced light to moderate rainfall, which is expected to continue till Sunday afternoon, due to very severe cyclonic storm Kyarr that lay centered near Ratnagari in Maharashtra.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to turn into an extremely severe cyclonic storm by Sunday and is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast in the next five days. Wind speed reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour is expected off South Gujarat coast.

Moving at an average speed of 12 kilometres per hour, the cyclone lay centered about 380 kilometres west-Southwest of Ratnagiri and 425 kilometres southwest of Mumbai. “It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours,” the weather bulletin stated. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea adjoining South Gujarat coast in the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are very likely at few places like Dang, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Valsad, Navsari and the Union Territory of Daman & Dadra Nagar Haveli. Isolated showers can also be expected at Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Junagadh districts. Coastal districts in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa also will receive rain and the states have been alerted, IMD said.

The formation of the cyclone in the Arabian Sea brought post-monsoon showers accompanied by high-speed wind across South Gujarat, including Surat, Navsari and Valsad districts, on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Surat experienced winds with speed 32 kilometres per hour, which increased to 40kmph by afternoon. The district recorded humidity of 72 per cent. The sky was mostly cloudy during the day. The impact of such cyclone will be felt in a radius of 300 kilometres, IMD said.

SR Mahakaal, superintendent executive engineer with irrigation department, Surat, said, “We have been watching the movement of Kyarr Cyclone and are in touch with the officials at 21 receiving stations of Ukai dam in Tapi district. We are constantly monitoring the situation and are discharging the same quantity of water received in the dam.

On Saturday morning, the inflow of water into Ukai dam was 16,612 cusecs and the same amount was discharged. In the afternoon, the inflow increased to 41,721 and similar amount was discharged… We have enough water in the dam for the year… Now as the cyclone is moving towards Oman, there is nothing to worry.”

The district collectors of Surat, Navsari and Valsad have issued warning to fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea during the cyclone period.