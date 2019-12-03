Cyclone in Arabian Sea could drench Tamil Nadu, Kerala this week

Another cyclonic storm is likely to develop in the Arabian Sea by Wednesday. If so, it would be the third cyclonic storm after cyclones Kyarr and Maha to form here in just over a month. The system could indirectly revive the Northeast monsoon and cause rainfall over the southern states this week.

Advertising

India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that this system, which is headed towards the Somalia coast, is set to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday and intensify into a cyclonic storm by December 4. As a result of the fresh brewing storm, the Northeast monsoon would get further activated.

IMD has forecast heavy rainfall mainly over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, Puducherry and Kerala till December 6. On Monday, some of the very heavy rainfall amounts (for 24 hours) was reported at Coimbatore (180mm), Coonoor (133.8mm), Thottambedu (104mm), Taliparamba (98mm), Tada (96mm), Mahe (89mm), Srikalahasti (84mm).

The Northeast monsoon had remained subdued during most of November, but the rainfall distributions so far has remained spatially appreciable.

Advertising

Explained After west, south may bear brunt Cyclones Kyarr and Maha had formed in October-end and early November, respectively, and caused widespread rainfall along the country’s west coast, particularly Karnataka and Maharashtra. For the first time since 1965, these two cyclonic storms formed and raged simultaneously in the sea. In fact, Kyarr was only the second super-cyclone in the Arabian Sea to be formed after Cyclone Gonu in 2007.

Since its onset on October 17 this year, rainfall recorded during the present Northeast monsoon season has either been normal or above normal in the southern states.

Barring coastal Andhra Pradesh (- 7 per cent), all other sub-divisions recorded normal rainfall suggested IMD’s rainfall data till December 2.