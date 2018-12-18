Cyclone hits Andhra coast, precautions minimise damage

The Andhra Pradesh government managed to minimise damage due to Cyclone Phethai that made landfall along the coast Monday by taking a number of precautionary measures, including warning people a week in advance.

Phethai crossed the coast at Katrenikona near Kakinada in East Godavari district and is moving north east towards Odisha, and is likely to develop as a deep depression. As a result of the cyclone, several areas in East Godavari district received heavy rainfall, officials said.

One person was killed in a mudslide, while scores of trees and electricity poles were uprooted as the cyclone crossed the coast in the afternoon.

As the electricity department and relief teams were alerted in advance and kept on standby at strategic places, officials restored the power supply by replacing the damaged poles after the cyclone passed. Municipal officials cleared roads where trees and poles had fallen.

The Real Time Governance (RTG) centre started monitoring the situation one week in advance and appealed to people living near the shore and low-lying areas to evacuate to safer places.

RTG CEO Babu Ahmed said that over 25,000 people were shifted to relief camps. He said that the RTG has been monitoring the cyclone with the help of ISRO and other advanced global weather forecast systems. He said the RTG played a key role in alerting fishermen who ventured into sea for their safe return to the coast.