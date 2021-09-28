scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Cyclone Gulab Live Updates: Heavy crop damages reported in Andhra as Gulab weakens to depression

Andhra PRadesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation with Collectors of the rain-affected districts and directed them to step up relief works.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 28, 2021 8:20:49 am
NDRF team clears trees that fell during Cyclone Gulab in Malkangiri, Odisha. (Twitter/Collector & DM, Malkangiri)

Cyclone Gulab live news updates:  Cyclone ‘Gulab’, which crossed the Bay of Bengal coast near Kalingapatnam on Sunday night, weakened into a depression and caused widespread rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and also left a trail of destruction.

Port city Visakhapatnam received a 30-year high rainfall of over 33.3 cm in 24 hours under the cyclone’s impact and left a woman dead today, taking the overall toll to two since Sunday. On Sunday, a fisherman was killed in the cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal in Srikakulam district.

Agricultural and horticultural crops in over 1.63 lakh acres suffered damaged due to the heavy downpour in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu said while citing preliminary estimates.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation with Collectors of the rain-affected districts and directed them to step up relief works. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed in Gulab.

Cyclone Gulab Live Updates: Cyclone Gulab weakens into depression; heavy rains in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; PM Modi assures all possible help to both states. Follow this space for the latest updates.

08:19 (IST)28 Sep 2021
Depression over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada, Vidarbha  

The depression over north Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 24 kmph during last 6 hours and lay centered at 5.30 am on Sept. 28, 2021 over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha near Lat. 18.9°N and Long. 78.0°E, about 25 km northwest of Nizamabad (Telangana) and 260 km south-southeast of Nagpur (Vidarbha).

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 6 hours. The system is likely to emerge into northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around Sept. 30 evening and there is likelihood for the system to further intensify over northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours.


Fishermen park their boats on the Puri beach on Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI)

Cyclone Gulab could give rise to another cyclone in Arabian Sea by Sept 30: IMD

Cyclone Gulab, which has turned into a depression after crossing the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, could give birth to a fresh cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the present system will be given a new name if the wind speed touches 68km/hr. If this happens, it will only be the third such instance since 1996 when a cyclone after making landfall would further strengthen and re-emerge as a fresh system of ‘cyclone’ category in the North Indian Ocean region.

