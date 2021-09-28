Cyclone Gulab Live Updates: Heavy crop damages reported in Andhra as Gulab weakens to depression

Cyclone Gulab live news updates: Cyclone ‘Gulab’, which crossed the Bay of Bengal coast near Kalingapatnam on Sunday night, weakened into a depression and caused widespread rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday and also left a trail of destruction.

Port city Visakhapatnam received a 30-year high rainfall of over 33.3 cm in 24 hours under the cyclone’s impact and left a woman dead today, taking the overall toll to two since Sunday. On Sunday, a fisherman was killed in the cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal in Srikakulam district.

Agricultural and horticultural crops in over 1.63 lakh acres suffered damaged due to the heavy downpour in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu said while citing preliminary estimates.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation with Collectors of the rain-affected districts and directed them to step up relief works. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed in Gulab.