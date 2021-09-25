scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Cyclone Gulab Live Updates: Odisha, Andhra on alert as cyclone to make landfall on Sunday evening

Cyclone Gulab live updates: This is the third cyclone of 2021 after Tauktae and Yaas that had formed in May this year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 25, 2021 9:39:56 pm
The projected track of Cyclone Gulab which will cross south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening. (Source: IMD)

Cyclone Gulab live news updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday evening said that Cyclone Gulab has formed in the Bay of Bengal.

As per the satellite observations at 5.30 pm on the day, the cyclone was located over northwest Bay of Bengal and was 370 km east-southeast of Gopalpur, Odisha, and 440 km east of Kalingapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This is the third cyclone of 2021 after Tauktae and Yaas that had formed in May this year.

Like most recent storms that have crossed Indian coasts, this system, too, is rapidly intensifying. In less than 48 hours, it intensified from low pressure (wind speed less than 34kms/hr) to a deep depression (wind speed 51 to 61kms/hr).

In the wake of the approaching storm, the IMD has forecast light to moderate intensity rain (2.4mm to 644mm in 24-hours) over West Bengal, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. On Sunday, the Met department has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rain (115.6mm to over 204.4mm in 24-hours) over south Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rain is likely over Telangana, north interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Live Blog

Cyclone Gulab Live Updates: Cyclone Gulab formed in Bay of Bengal; light to moderate intensity rain expected over West Bengal, Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

21:39 (IST)25 Sep 2021
West Bengal Minister of Sundarban Affairs visits river embankment as precaution

West Bengal Minister of Sundarban Affairs Bankim Chandra Hazra visited the river embankment at Bankimnagar in Sagar Block with locals. 

He tweeted, "At the direction of the Chief Minister @MamataOfficial, I visited the river embankment at Bankimnagar in Sagar Block with the local people as a precaution against cyclone 'Gulab'."

21:28 (IST)25 Sep 2021
Deep depression moved westwards and intensified into Cyclone Gulab: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has moved nearly westwards and intensified into Cyclonic Storm Gulab and lay centred at 5.30 pm today.

Due to rough sea conditions and intense winds, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea till Monday. Cyclone data between 1990 – 2021 show that only 14 cyclones developed during September (see table below) with just three storms between 2011 – 2021 (excluding the yet to develop cyclone Gulab).

