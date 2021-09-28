Cyclone Gulab landfall: 2 killed as heavy rain lashes Andhra, alert in Telangana

Two people died in Andhra Pradesh amid heavy rainfall in the state after cyclone ‘Gulab’ made landfall at Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district Sunday evening. Neighbouring Telangana also received heavy rainfall as a fallout of the landfall.

In Andhra Pradesh, record levels of rainfall were reported in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, which inundated low-lying areas.

The two people who died were identified as fishermen hailing from Srikakulam. In the evening, the Visakhapatnam was temporarily closed due to inundation.

Large swathes of Telangana received heavy rainfall on Monday and heavy wind uprooted trees and poles in some places in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a video conference with district collectors and other officials to gauge the impact of the cyclone and directed them to expedite relief measures in affected areas, besides announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of deceased.

As several areas have been inundated, relief camps have been set up to help affected families.

Chief Minister Reddy also directed officials to prepare the report on crop damage and provide immediate relief to farmers.