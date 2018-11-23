Cyclone Gaja: Palaniswami meets PM Modi, seeks Rs 15,000-cr aide for relief, rehab

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and sought central assistance of Rs 15,000 crore for relief and rehabilitation work after destruction caused by Cyclone Gaja in the state. He urged the Prime Minister for an immediate release of Rs 1,500 crore towards “temporary renovation” work.

“I have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister detailing the extent of the damage caused by the cyclone,” he told reporters. According to the memorandum, the state government has sought Rs 14,910 crore towards permanent renovation activities, including in the power sector which lost crucial infrastructure in the cyclone.

Palaniswami said that Modi, responding to his request, deputed a central team to assess the damage caused by the cyclone. The team is expected to reach Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The state government released Rs 1000 crore for immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas. Palaniswami said a total of 3.41 lakh houses were damaged, while 1.04 lakh heads of cattle and birds perished in the cyclone. Noting that as many as 11.32 lakh trees had been uprooted, he said 7.27 lakh of them have been cleared.

Around 3.78 lakh people were lodged in 556 relief camps, even as relief and renovation work was on, he said. Supply of electricity and drinking water was being gradually restored, he added.