Toggle Menu
Fani will hit Odisha today, IMD says hope to make it zero-casualtyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cyclone-fani-will-hit-odisha-today-imd-says-hope-to-make-it-zero-casualty-5707875/

Fani will hit Odisha today, IMD says hope to make it zero-casualty

The landfall initiation, when the outer spiral of the cyclone hits land, is expected around 11 am near Puri. The landfall, which is when the centre of the cyclone reaches land, is expected by 2 pm, Ramesh said.

Fani will hit Odisha today, IMD says hope to make it zero-casualty
At the beach in Puri on Thursday. With Cyclone Fani likely to make landfall near Puri on Friday, about 7 lakh people have been evacuated.

As Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani which is expected to make landfall near Puri Friday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department said the endeavour is to make it a zero-casualty cyclone, so far achieved only by Hong Kong.

Speaking at the Idea Exchange programme of The Indian Express Thursday, K J Ramesh, Director General of IMD, said: “In this cyclone, there are not going to be any surprises in terms of change of track or intensity. These are the usual points of concern. No such uncertainty exists as far as this cyclone is concerned… What we need to do is to give hourly updates on intensity changes and pockets of heavy precipitation and strong winds… We want to make this a zero-casualty cyclone, something that only Hong Kong has done so far.”

Fani will hit Odisha today, IMD says hope to make it zero-casualty
IMD DG K J Ramesh

The landfall initiation, when the outer spiral of the cyclone hits land, is expected around 11 am near Puri. The landfall, which is when the centre of the cyclone reaches land, is expected by 2 pm, Ramesh said.

READ | Fact check, Ground reality: How Cyclone Fani got its name, why the next one will be Vayu

Advertising

“By around 4 pm, the landfall process will be complete. After that Cyclone Fani will start moving towards West Bengal… By then, the damaging potential will be lowered. Strong winds and rain are expected. In costal Bengal, land inundation is expected,” he said.

WATCH | Cyclone Fani predictions on target: IMD chief

As the cyclone moves towards West Bengal, Bangladesh and Meghalaya, its impact will be felt less, with Kolkata expected to see only rain.

“Managing the damage is all about logistics and response. Sometimes, cyclonic pockets on the eastern side of the centre move to the northern or western sides. Changes need to be communicated to those pockets on the ground to minimise exposure. These are dynamic and are monitored by radar. As of now, the progress is being monitored by Gopalpur and Visakhapatnam radar. By night, the Paradip radar will also start capturing it. Tomorrow evening, Calcutta radar will be monitoring it,” Ramesh said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UNSC listing: India silence on China’s BRI helped seal Azhar deal
2 CBI out to humiliate me: Kolkata former top cop to Supreme Court
3 For now, pay Rs 25 lakh each in 4 faulty hip implant cases, HC tells J&J