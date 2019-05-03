WATCH: Latest Cyclone Fani photos, videos from Odisha

Toggle Menu
Cyclone Fani Photos, Videos: Large areas in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state.

Cyclone Fani Photos Videos: Officials monitor the progress of Cyclone ‘Fani’, at Mausam Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI)

Extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ made landfall in Puri on Odisha coast Friday morning around 8 am, triggering heavy rainfall coupled with high-velocity winds with speed of 175 kmph in vast areas. The landfall process is expected to continue till 11 am, news agency PTI reported.

Large areas in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state. Several trees were uprooted and thatched structures destroyed at some places including Bhubaneswar.

No casualty has so far been reported from any part of the state, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi told PTI, adding that the government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

Nearly 11 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable and low-lying areas of at least 11 coastal district, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said.

A cyclone making a landfall implies that the first arm of the cyclone has reached the land. The eye of the cyclone, which is calm, is nearly 30 kilometres.

The area along Puri is witnessing winds with a speed of 145 kilometres per hour that could reach up to 180-200 kmph. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri in Odisha, on Friday. (AP)

Villagers move to safer places amidst gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri in Odisha, on Friday. (AP)

Bhubaneswar: A tree is uprooted in gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani, in Bhubaneswar. (PTI)

