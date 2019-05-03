Watch: Overhead crane crashes on buildings due to Cyclone Fani

Moments after making landfall, Cyclone Fani battered the eastern coast of the country with Odisha facing the brunt of the storm gusting at 175 kmph. A 250-foot tall crane installed near high-rise buildings collapsed onto the structures owing to intense winds.

#CycloneFani A construction boom near AIIMS Bhubaneswar collapses on a residential colony. pic.twitter.com/04izrMBwK6 — ପ୍ରିୟଦର୍ଶୀ/प्रियदर्शी/Priyadarshi (@MajChowdhury) May 3, 2019

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the crane crashing onto nearby buildings as it fails to withstand the intense storm. However, the extent of damage is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, three people died in Odisha as the cyclonic storm battered through the state.

The state administration had evacuated nearly 11 lakh people two days ahead of the cyclone from about 10,000 villages and 52 urban agglomerations in probably the largest evacuation exercise at the time of a natural calamity in the country. The ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm which emerged from the Bay of Bengal is the worst to hit India since 2014. It is also likely to have an impact on Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, parts of the northeast and Bangladesh.

“The eye of the storm is likely to be weakened when it enters West Bengal. The wind speed will be around 100 kmph to 110 kmph,” an official of the meteorological department said. A red alert has been issued in coastal areas and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

Several districts including East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas besides, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Kolkata and the Sundarbans are likely to be hit by the storm that would then move towards Bangladesh and taper off.