Cyclone Fani: PM Modi conducts aerial survey in Odisha, praises CM Naveen Patnaik for ‘great job’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday conducted an aerial survey to review the damage caused by Cyclone Fani, which claimed at least 34 lives in Odisha last week. The Prime Minister also lauded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the latter’s efforts to provide relief and assistance to the people.

“Naveen babu ne bahut acha plan kiya, Bharat sarkar usmein unke saath reh karke sari cheezon ko aage badha payegi (CM Naveen has done a good job. The Centre will work with the state government to take things forward),” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of #Cyclonefani affected areas in Odisha. Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also present. pic.twitter.com/ZO9XkRC7kK — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

Modi also applauded the people of Odisha for complying with the state government’s orders to facilitate evacuation. “Communication was very good between the state and central government. I was also monitoring the situation. The way the people of Odisha complied with every instruction of the government is praiseworthy,” he said.

“The Government of India has announced Rs 381 crore earlier. A further Rs 1,000 crore will be released,” he added.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to announce a meeting with top officials in Orissa. “Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due to Cyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centre is committed to provide all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation measures underway,” he had posted on the micro-blogging site.

Modi also spoke to Patnaik on Saturday and discussed the situation in the aftermath of Fani, assuring continuous support from the Centre.

The National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, had on Sunday reviewed relief measures in affected areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone ‘Fani’ barrelled through coastal Odisha on Friday last, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cuts.