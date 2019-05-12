Cyclone Fani: Odisha CM announces relief package, launches crowd-funding platform

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a compensation package for economic activities that have been hit by Fani, an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm that hit coastal parts of the state earlier this month.

Patnaik also launched a web portal http://rebuild.odisha.gov.in for crowd-funding of various projects in the post-cyclone phase.

The CMO Twitter account stated: “The portal will enable public to be able to make donations for restoration of specific projects viz. School, Water supply, Anganwadi etc. Individuals, corporates, PSUs and organisations will also be able to monitor implementation of projects.”

The CM’s package promises input subsidy of Rs 6,800 per hectare of land in non irrigated areas, Rs 13,500 per hectare of land in areas under assured irrigation, and Rs 18,000 per hectare for perennial crops.

One lakh mini-kits will be supplied to Fani-hit districts. Farmers will receive Rs 15,000 fo betel vine cultivation. Rs 40,000 per unit will be provided for construction of shade net or thatched structure for development of mushroom units. Banana farmers will receive incentive of Rs 25,000 per hectare.

The package also promises relief for loss of domesticated animals — Rs 30,000 per milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 per draught animal (used in laborious tasks) and Rs 3,000 for every goat.

Assistance will be provided for new boats and nets for fishermen affected by Fani, as well as financial assistance of Rs 12,200 per hectare to fish farmers. Women SHGs will receive additional seed money of Rs 10,000.