Centre to provide technical support to cyclone-hit Odisha

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Thursday assured the Odisha government that the Centre will provide technical support for restoration of power, telecom and housing sectors to the state which was ravaged by the cyclone Fani last month, a senior official said here.

Advertising

A team of the NDMA that visited the cyclone hit areas of the state lauded its efforts in tackling the cyclone saying Odisha’s preparedness and response to the cyclone Fani from the state to the community level is “world class.”

The cyclone that made landfall at a wind speed of about 200 kmph near Puri on May 3 battered 14 districts, killed 64 people and caused a total loss of Rs 9,336.26 crore, the state government said recently.

NDMA team leader Kamal Kishore said, “The state has properly utilized the cyclone shelters built under National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Programme to house the affected people. The state also engaged 200 Aapada Mitra volunteers in each district affected by the cyclone.”

Advertising

The four-member NDMA team met Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi, Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethi and other government officials before wrapping up its visit to the cyclone Fani hit areas in the coastal belt of the state.

“Much need to be done in the power sector” that has been worst hit in the affected areas, Kishore said.

Padhi said the NDMA has identified three sectors – power, telecom and housing – to provide technical assistance to the state in the restoration work.

The NDMA will suggest how to put in place a disaster resilient power infrastructure and new housing designs in the coastal districts, he said.

This apart, the NDMA was urged to issue instructions to telecom service providers to upgrade their apparatus in the calamity-prone districts, Padhi said.

The chief secretary said the funds of Rs 1,000 crore released after declaration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was exhausted and he requested the NDMA team for early release of Rs 5200 crore from the NDRF.

Odisha was seeking assistance of about Rs 5,200 crore from the NDRF immediately to meet the expenditure on the ongoing relief and restoration works in cyclone-hit areas.

During its visit, NDMA team reviewed the restoration work in the capital city and other parts of Khurda district besides making an on the spot inquiry in the worst hit Puri district.

The Puri district administration has submitted a report to NDMA team on the damage caused by the cyclone Fani.

The damage report mentioned loss of agriculture over 33 lakh hectare, 2,78,762 houses, 160 school buildings, 564 classrooms and 1000 fishing boats, officials said.