Cyclone Fani: Authorities scramble to restore power, telecommunications

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), led by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, on Sunday reviewed relief measures in areas that were hit by Cyclone Fani, with the states and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned.

Advance warning allowed the authorities to evacuate people from areas that lay in Fani’s path. The damage to property, infrastructure however, was quite substantial.

At the meeting, officials from Odisha informed that power and telecommunication facilities which were damaged during the passage of the “very severe” cyclone, are gradually being restored. The power transmission and distribution infrastructure in Bhubaneswar and Puri has been damaged to a large extent.

The state also requested for storage water tanks.

The Power Ministry has moved Diesel Generator sets of 500 KVA, 250 KVA and 125 KVA and had also provided personnel for restoring power and communication lines.

The Steel ministry has made available about 3,500 steel electric poles as requested by the state government.