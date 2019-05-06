Toggle Menu
Cyclone Fani: Authorities scramble to restore power, telecommunicationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cyclone-fani-odisha-authorities-scramble-to-restore-power-telecommunications-5711861/

Cyclone Fani: Authorities scramble to restore power, telecommunications

Advance warning allowed the authorities to evacuate people from areas that lay in Fani’s path. The damage to property, infrastructure however, was quite substantial.

cyclone fani, cyclone odisha, cyclone fani odisha, odisha cyclone, fani cyclone, cyclone fani news, Bhubaneswar cyclone cyclone fani updates, cyclone fani news updates, cyclone fani death toll, cyclone fani relief operations, india news, Indian Express
Bhubaneswar: A wind uprooted street light lies on a road after Cyclone Fani made landfall, in Bhubaneswar. (PTI/File)

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), led by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, on Sunday reviewed relief measures in areas that were hit by Cyclone Fani, with the states and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned.

Advance warning allowed the authorities to evacuate people from areas that lay in Fani’s path. The damage to property, infrastructure however, was quite substantial.

At the meeting, officials from Odisha informed that power and telecommunication facilities which were damaged during the passage of the “very severe” cyclone, are gradually being restored. The power transmission and distribution infrastructure in Bhubaneswar and Puri has been damaged to a large extent.

The state also requested for storage water tanks.

The Power Ministry has moved Diesel Generator sets of 500 KVA, 250 KVA and 125 KVA and had also provided personnel for restoring power and communication lines.

The Steel ministry has made available about 3,500 steel electric poles as requested by the state government.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cyclone Fani: Govt staff take lead as Odisha picks up the pieces
2 Fani aftermath: Death toll reaches 34, CM Patnaik announces three-pronged plan for affected districts
3 Fani aftermath: Bhubaneswar battles water, power crises