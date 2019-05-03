Modi, Mamata rallies cancelled; how cyclone Fani is affecting other states on east coast

As cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha Friday morning, many states on the eastern coast have been put on high alert. The storm is likely to last for three hours in Odisha and then move towards West Bengal before tapering off. However, it is still likely to impact parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Political rallies by Prime Ministrer Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have also been cancelled in the wake of the cyclone.

The West Bengal government sounded alert in several coastal districts and capital Kolkata, asking the public to leave seaside destinations and directing fishermen to not venture into the sea.

Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet informed that she is cancelling all her rallies in the next 48 hours and that the state is monitoring the situation 24X7.

A red alert has been issued for Srikakulam, bordering Odisha, and Vizianagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone triggered heavy rains in parts of the state, while gusty winds uprooted trees and electricity polls.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the state Secretariat and reviewed the situation with officials. He directed them to be alert for any rescue operations.

Rail and flight services across the east coast are likely to remain acutely disrupted over the next two days. More than 220 trains on the Kolkata-Chennai route have been cancelled until Saturday.

The trains which have been cancelled include the Howrah-Chennai Central Coromandal Express, Patna-Eranakulam Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express, and the Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express.

In Jharkhand, four districts — East Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, and Dumka — would face the biggest impact of the cyclone, the IMD said in a report.

Meanwhile, poll campaigning in Jharkhand has been stopped till Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Chaibasa college grounds scheduled on May 5 stands deferred.

The north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience heavy rains during the coming days.