Cyclone Fani: No flights at Bhubaneswar airport today, Suresh Prabhu seeks airlines’ helphttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cyclone-fani-no-flights-at-bhubaneswar-airport-today-suresh-prabhu-seeks-airlines-help-5707847/

Cyclone Fani: No flights at Bhubaneswar airport today, Suresh Prabhu seeks airlines’ help

Suresh Prabhu said that all authorities concerned have been put on alert to deal with the cyclone and all airlines requested to offer assistance in rescue and relief operations.

At the Bhubaneswar railway station on Thursday. All trains along the Odisha coast have been cancelled, including 140 express and 83 passenger trains. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — India’s aviation safety regulator — has advised all airlines and operators to cancel flights to and from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, on May 3 and between 9.30pm on May 3 and 6pm on May 4, respectively, in order to avoid passenger inconvenience and safety of operations due to the approaching cyclonic storm Fani. “Resumption of flights will be with positive clearance from the respective air traffic control,” a senior DGCA official said.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said that all authorities concerned have been put on alert to deal with the cyclone and all airlines requested to offer assistance in rescue and relief operations. AAI owns and manages over 100 airports across the country. The situation will be monitored at the highest level and “airlines and all others (are) to be fully ready,” Prabhu said.

Puri: Villagers seen inside a shelter house following evacuations as part of emergency measures taken before cyclone ‘FANI’ makes landfall (PTI Photo)

He tweeted, “All airlines are requested to offer all assistance for rescue and relief operations in view of cyclone Fani. All relief material should be airlifted to be delivered to officially designated agencies.”

Individually, too, airlines cancelled flights to areas that are likely to be affected. The country’s largest airline IndiGo said its flights to and from Bhubaneswar were “disrupted” on Thursday.

Vistara said that it was waiving “change and cancellation fee” for flights that will depart or arrive from Kolkata and Bhubaneswar between May 2 and May 5.

Officials monitor the progress of Cyclone ‘Fani’, at Mausam Bhavan in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Budget carrier GoAir said it has cancelled its flights on the Kolkata-Bhubaneswar and Mumbai-Bhubaneswar routes for Friday, and said it will provide full refund to passengers.

