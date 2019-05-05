Cyclone Fani: Here’s how states contributed to relief work in Odisha

Cyclone Fani, which left a trail of destruction in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, barelled towards Bangladesh yesterday. Although the storm didn’t create much havoc in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the temple town of Purin Odisha was the most affected by the cyclone. Hundreds of people were left homeless and at least 29 people were reported dead in Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, two days after the cyclone, announced a relief package to all those affected in the state. He said all families in Puri and those in parts of Khurda will get 50 kg of rice, Rs 2,000 in cash and polythene sheets, if covered under the Food Security Act (FSA). Those living in the “moderately-affected” districts of Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur will be eligible for a month’s quota of rice and Rs 500 in cash, he added.

Patnaik also announced an assistance of Rs 95,100 for “fully-damaged” houses, Rs 52,000 for “partially-damaged” houses and Rs 3,200 for houses that had suffered minor damage.

The governments of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh were among some states which announced relief package to the coastal state affected by the cyclone.

Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended solidarity to those killed and injured in the aftermath of the cyclone and announced that the state is ready to assist in every possible relief and rescue operations. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Vijayan wrote, “Kerala and its people “offer all assistance” including provision of medical

teams, fire and rescue services and state electricity board personnel if necessary.” The letter further read, “We will also be able to provide provisions, clothing, tarpaulins and other essentials in numbers that you may indicate. I have asked out state relief commissioner to be in constant touch with your state authorities to render any assistance that may be required.”

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday said that his government will contribute Rs 10 crore to Odisha to assist in the relief ans rehabilitation operations underway post the cyclonic storm. Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra stands firm with the people of Odisha. The state government will contribute Rs 10 crore towards the relief and rehabilitation measures in different parts of Odisha affected by cyclone Fani.” At least 52 urban areas in the coast state are affected by the storm.

Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the state will be contributing Rs 5 crore to Odisha government to help the state carry out the restoration work in the aftermath of the cyclone. Rupani took to Twitter and wrote, “The people of Odisha are facing unprecedented adversity due to #CycloneFani. Gujarat has always stood by the people of the country. During this hour of crisis, the Govt Of Guj has announced an assistance of 5 Crore to the cyclone affected people of Odisha from CM Relief Fund.”

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Sunday offered to assist in the restoration work in Odisha, adding that the state will donate Rs 11 crore to the Odisha government. A statement released by the Chhattisgarh government said that Baghel had spoken to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all the help and support.

Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Sunday announced that the state will donate Rs 10 crore to the cyclone-hit state to assist and help the state government with all the possible relief and restoration work in the aftermath of cyclone Fani. A spokesperson from UP government said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 10 crore for emergency relief for Odisha cyclone victims and affected persons from the CM Relief Fund.”

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, which was also affected by cyclone Fani but did not witness much damage, pitched in to help Odisha. Chief Minister K Palaniswami Sunday ordered the release of Rs 10 crore the cyclone-hit state to help assist in the relief and restoration work which is underway in the state. An official release by the the chief minister read, “On behalf of the State government and the people of Tamil Nadu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives in the cyclone and rains. As a token of support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu with the government and people of Odisha in their hour of need, …I have ordered immediate contribution of a sum of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Government of Odisha.” The Tamil Nadu government also added that the state is ready to help Odisha with any other assistance if required.