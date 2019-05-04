Cyclone Fani: List of trains cancelled and rescheduled

Railway services continued to remain disrupted on Saturday, a day after Cyclone Fani ravaged parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The cyclonic storm did not cause much destruction in West Bengal as it weakened on Saturday morning and headed towards neighbouring Bangladesh.

Advertising

The East Coast Railways have announced the cancellation of a few more railway services. The trains that have been canceled include Dibrugarh- Tambaram Weekly Express (15930), Tambaram- Guwahati Express ( 15629) and Muzaffarpur- Yesvantpur Weekly Express (15228).

Here is a list of the trains that have been canceled/rescheduled:

May 4, 2019

Train No 22614 Haldia- Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramchandran Central Railways Station Superfast Express leaving Hadia at 11.30 hrs.

Advertising

Train No. 12841 Howrah- Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramchandran Coromandel Express leaving Howrah at 14.50 hrs.

Train No 12863 Howrah-Yeswantpur Express leaving Howrah at 20.35 hrs.

Train No 12839 Howrah- Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramchandran Central Railway Station Mail leaving Howrah at 23.45 hrs.

Train No 12842 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramchandran Central Railways station-Howrah Coromandel Express leaving Chennai at 8.45 hrs.

Train No 22877 Howrah-Ernakulam Antyodaya Express leaving Howrah at 17.00 hrs.

May 5, 2019

Train No 15930 Dibrugarh- Tambaram Weekly Express

May 6

Train No 15629 Tambaram- Guwahati leaving Tambaram at 21.45 hrs.

Train No 15228 Muzaffarpur- Yesvantpur Weekly Express.

Meanwhile, flight operations have resumed at Kolkata airport. Air India has announced that it will send relief material at free of cost.