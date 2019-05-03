Toggle Menu
Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha’s Puri; heavy rains, high speed winds uproot treeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cyclone-fani-makes-landfall-in-odishas-puri-heavy-rains-batter-coastal-belt-several-trees-uprooted-5708134/

Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha’s Puri; heavy rains, high speed winds uproot trees

Cyclone Fani hits Odisha: A large part of the area in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state.

Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha's Puri, heavy rains batter coastal belt; several trees uprooted
Cyclone Fani hits Odisha: The wind speed may go up to 200 kmph in Puri and neighbouring areas. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha’s Puri district Friday morning with a speed of 175 kmph. The extremely severe storm triggered heavy rainfall along with high-velocity winds uprooting several trees and destroying thatched structures at some places including Bhubaneshwar. The wind speed may go up to 200 kmph in Puri and neighbouring areas.

Emergency helpline numbers: 

Bhubaneswar- (0674-2303060, 2301525, 2301625), Khurda Road (0674-2490010, 2492511, 2492611), Sambalpur (0663- 2532230, 2533037, 2532302), Visakhapatnam– (0891- 2746255, 1072), Puri- 06752-225922, Bhadrak- 06784-230827, Cuttack- 0671-2201865, Berhampur- 0680-2229632

Cyclone Fani Today Live News Updates

A large part of the area in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state. “The cyclone has entered the Odisha coast at Puri around 8 am and it will take around three hours for the entire landfall process to be completed,” PTI quoted HR Biswas, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, as saying. He also said, “The cyclonic system, whose eye is around 28 km, is moving at around 30 kmph.”

The high-velocity wind is sweeping across several coastal districts like Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Gajapati, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said. Nearly 11 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable and low-lying areas of at least 11 coastal district and the evacuees have been accommodated in over 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres.

Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha's Puri; heavy rains, high speed winds uproot trees
Kona Express highway. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Click to see latest Cyclone Fani photos

No casualty has been reported so far. Other states on the eastern coast, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, are also likely to be affected.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 WATCH: Latest Cyclone Fani photos, videos from Odisha
2 Cyclone Fani: Full list of trains cancelled in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal
3 Shopian encounter: Brief exchange of fire with militants, area cordoned off