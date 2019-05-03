Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha’s Puri; heavy rains, high speed winds uproot trees

Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha’s Puri district Friday morning with a speed of 175 kmph. The extremely severe storm triggered heavy rainfall along with high-velocity winds uprooting several trees and destroying thatched structures at some places including Bhubaneshwar. The wind speed may go up to 200 kmph in Puri and neighbouring areas.

Emergency helpline numbers:

Bhubaneswar- (0674-2303060, 2301525, 2301625), Khurda Road (0674-2490010, 2492511, 2492611), Sambalpur (0663- 2532230, 2533037, 2532302), Visakhapatnam– (0891- 2746255, 1072), Puri- 06752-225922, Bhadrak- 06784-230827, Cuttack- 0671-2201865, Berhampur- 0680-2229632

A large part of the area in the seaside pilgrim town of Puri and other places were submerged with water as heavy rains battered the entire coastal belt of the state. “The cyclone has entered the Odisha coast at Puri around 8 am and it will take around three hours for the entire landfall process to be completed,” PTI quoted HR Biswas, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, as saying. He also said, “The cyclonic system, whose eye is around 28 km, is moving at around 30 kmph.”

The high-velocity wind is sweeping across several coastal districts like Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Gajapati, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said. Nearly 11 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable and low-lying areas of at least 11 coastal district and the evacuees have been accommodated in over 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres.

No casualty has been reported so far. Other states on the eastern coast, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, are also likely to be affected.