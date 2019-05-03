Cyclone Fani: Full list of trains cancelled in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

Cyclone Fani, made landfall in Odisha today. The storm has affected the movement of several trains across the east coast. The East Coast Railways (ECoR) issued a statement saying as many as 103 trains have been cancelled in Odisha alone. Keeping in view the intensifying situation, the ECoR cancelled four more trains today.

Cyclone Fani Today Live Updates

The trains which have been cancelled include the Bhubaneshwar-Bangiriposi Express (12891), RajyaRani Express from Rourkela to Kamakhya (18117), Secunderabad-Kamakhya Express (07149) and special train from Santragachhi to Chennai (02841).

The railways has also diverted several trains running on the south route. Railways have also pressed into service three special trains to move people to a safer place in Odisha.

The New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Puri Nandan Kanan Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and the New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express which were scheduled to run today has been cancelled as well.

Here is a full list:

Train No.15227 Yeswantpur – Muzaffarpur Express

Train No.22808 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station – Santragachi Express

Train No.22613 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station – Haldia Express

Train No.22826 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station – Shalimar Express

Train No.12840 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station – Howrah Mail

Train No.22641 Trivandrum – Shalimar Express

Train No.12246 Yeswantpur – Howrah Express

Train No.22888 Yeswantpur – Howrah Express

Train No.12864 Yeswantpur – Howrah Express

Train No.12842 – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGRamachandran Central Railway Station – Howrah Coromandel Express

Train No. 12863 Howrah – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Howrah

2. Train No. 18463 Bhubaneswar – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from Bhubaneshwar

3. Train No. 12245 Howrah – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Howrah

4. Train No. 22817 Howrah – Mysuru Express commencing journey from Howrah

5. Train No. 22883 Puri – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey from Puri

6.Train No. 15227 Yesvantpur – Muzaffarpur Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur

7.Train No. 12246 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur

8.Train No. 22888 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur

9.Train No. 18048 Vasco – Da- Gama – Howrah Express commencing journey from Vasco – Da- Gama

10. Train No. 18464 KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru

11.Train No. 12864 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express commencing journey from Yesvantpur

Rail and flight services in Odisha is likely to remain acutely disrupted over the next two days.

Aviation regulator DGCA announced that flights in and out of Bhubaneswar airport stand cancelled on Friday. Consequently, the operations of various domestic airlines have been affected.

“Airports Authority of India issued alert to all coastal airports to ensure all precautions, SOPs put in place immediately,” Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted.

Cyclone Fani is nearly 65 kilometers from Gopalpur and 80 kilometers from Puri at 5.30 am, the IMD said.

The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department said the wind speed of the Extremely Severe Cyclone Fani could reach 200-230 kilometers when it makes the landfall.