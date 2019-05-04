Weather today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: PM Modi assures central assistance to Odisha; storm hits West Bengalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cyclone-fani-live-updates-west-bengal-northeast-kolkata-odsha-ndrf-5709850/
Weather today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: PM Modi assures central assistance to Odisha; storm hits West Bengal
Weather Forecast Today, Cyclone Fani in Odisha, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh LIVE News Updates: Six NDRF teams belonging to two battalions have been deployed in several places including Jhargram, Narayangarh in Kharagpur, Ramnagar in Digha, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Dhamakhali and Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas.
Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday assured central assistance to cyclone-hit Odisha, saying, “Spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji and discussed situation prevailing due to Cyclone Fani. Assured continuous support from Central Government in the wake of the cyclone. Entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by cyclone in different parts.”
Meanwhile, rains lashed Kolkata as Cyclone Fani hit West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur early Saturday morning. Several trees were uprooted in state’s Digha town. This comes a day after the cyclone made a landfall in Odisha with wind storms gusting up to 175 kmph and incessant rains bringing down trees, power and communications lines and thatched houses. It tore through the eastern coast in Odisha Friday leaving at least eight people dead and swamping towns and villages.
A red alert has been issued in coastal areas and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. Several districts including East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas besides, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Kolkata and the Sundarbans are likely to be hit by the storm which will then move towards Bangladesh and taper off. Six NDRF teams belonging to two battalions have been deployed in several places including Jhargram, Narayangarh in Kharagpur, Ramnagar in Digha, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Dhamakhali and Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas. “The eye of the storm is likely to be weakened when it enters West Bengal. The wind speed will be around 100 kmph to 110 kmph,” said a Met department official.
Live Blog
Cyclone Fani hits West Bengal today after hitting Odisha through eastern coast Friday. Follow LIVE Updates here.
Cyclone Fani: How are cyclones named?
As Cyclone Fani pounded the Odisha coast on Friday, the name, which was suggested by Bangladesh, also evoked curiosity. Mritunjay Mohapatra, the additional director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said Fani, pronounced as ‘Foni’, means a snake’s hood. Read more to know how cyclones are named.
Cyclone Fani to move into Bangladesh by noon
According to Indian Meteorological Department, severe Cyclone Fani Saturday weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at 60 km NW of Kolkata at 5:30 am on 4th May. The cyclone is expected to weaken into deep depression and move into Bangladesh by noon.
Severe Cyclone FANI weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 60 km NW of Kolkata at 0530 IST of 4th May. To weaken into Deep Depression and move into Bangladesh by noon. pic.twitter.com/rowlwx2cFb
Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: On Friday, the pilgrim town of Puri was the worst affected despite the cyclone weakening into 'very severe’ from 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm within few hours of its strike. The state government had evacuated nearly 12 lakh people from about 10,000 villages and 52 urban agglomerations over the last two days in Puri.
Reviewing the situation, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Energy infrastructure has been completely destroyed. Restoration of electricity is a challenging task,” he said, adding that work is on to restore road communication “thrown into disarray with thousands of uprooted trees blocking the way in innumerable places”.
In West Bengal, authorities said they had taken all precautionary measures — from evacuation of people from areas on high alert to cancellation of flights and trains.
Mamata Banerjee cancels rallies due to Cyclone Fani
With cyclone Fani reaching the state, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has cancelled all her political rallies for the next 48 hours. She requested people to stay safe and alert during the storm. Mamata has stationed herself at Kharagpur in West Midnapore, which is closer to the coastal areas to monitor the situation for the next two days.
“Have cancelled my rallies for the next 48 hours because of what could be an impending disaster #CyclonicStormFANI We are monitoring the situation 24×7 and doing all it takes. I appeal to all people to cooperate. Be alert, take care and stay safe for the next two days,” Mamata said in a tweet.
Schools, shopping malls shut down in West Bengal
With Cyclone Fani entering Bengal, the state administration, municipal corporations and police personnel have taken all efforts to ensure adequate precautionary measures.
The administration has set up a special control room and floated helpline numbers — 1070 (toll free) and 22535185. Read more
PM Modi assures central assistance to cyclone hit Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured central assistance to the cyclone-hit state.
Cyclone Fani hit Digha town in West Bengal
Cyclone Fani hit Digha town in West Bengal early Saturday morning.