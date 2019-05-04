Weather today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: PM Modi assures central assistance to Odisha; storm hits West Bengal

Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday assured central assistance to cyclone-hit Odisha, saying, “Spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji and discussed situation prevailing due to Cyclone Fani. Assured continuous support from Central Government in the wake of the cyclone. Entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by cyclone in different parts.”

Meanwhile, rains lashed Kolkata as Cyclone Fani hit West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur early Saturday morning. Several trees were uprooted in state’s Digha town. This comes a day after the cyclone made a landfall in Odisha with wind storms gusting up to 175 kmph and incessant rains bringing down trees, power and communications lines and thatched houses. It tore through the eastern coast in Odisha Friday leaving at least eight people dead and swamping towns and villages.

A red alert has been issued in coastal areas and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea. Several districts including East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas besides, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Kolkata and the Sundarbans are likely to be hit by the storm which will then move towards Bangladesh and taper off. Six NDRF teams belonging to two battalions have been deployed in several places including Jhargram, Narayangarh in Kharagpur, Ramnagar in Digha, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Dhamakhali and Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas. “The eye of the storm is likely to be weakened when it enters West Bengal. The wind speed will be around 100 kmph to 110 kmph,” said a Met department official.