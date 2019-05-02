Cyclone Fani, weather LIVE updates: Odisha to start evacuation, red alert sounded in Andhra

Cyclone Fani, weather LIVE updates: Odisha to start evacuation, red alert sounded in Andhrahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cyclone-fani-live-updates-weather-forecast-today-odisha-andhra-pradesh-5705935/
Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: As Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani, which is expected to make landfall on Friday, the Sri Jagannath Temple has replaced the 15-feet-long Patitapabana Bana or holy flag atop the temple with a four-feet-long variant.
Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Fani, classified as an ‘extremely severe cyclonic’ storm with wind speeds estimated at 175-185 kmph and tides that could surge up to 1.5 metres, lies 680 km south of Odisha’s Puri and 430 km away from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
Warnings are being issued every few hours to fishermen and people living in coastal regions, and a massive emergency preparedness has been mounted. The Railways has cancelled over 80 trains in view of Cyclone Fani.
Cyclone Fani: EC lifts Model Code of Conduct from 11 coastal districts of Odisha
The Election Commission has lifted the Model Code of Conduct from 11 coastal districts of Odisha, which are likely to be hit by Cyclone Fani. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had Tuesday urged the poll panel to withdraw the code of conduct from the coastal areas to facilitate speedy rescue and rehabilitation activities.
Indian Coast Guard takes pre-emptive measures to deal with cyclone Fani
NDRF personnel prepare for emergencies in view of Cyclone Fani. (PTI Photo)
As the "extremely severe" cyclonic storm 'Fani' is likely to hit Odisha's shores on Friday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has taken a series of pre-emptive measures such as deployment of ships with disaster relief material, use of Dornier aircraft to warn fishing boats and special community interaction programmes in coastal areas. The ICG said it has implemented the lessons learnt from Cyclone Ockhi, which hit Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts in 2017, to ensure safety of lives at sea.
"Fisheries authorities, state authorities and local administration were warned April 23, 2019, onwards for precautionary measures," the ICG said in its statement.
Cyclone Fani in Odisha, Andhra LIVE UPDATES
The last time such a powerful cyclonic storm had emerged in the Bay of Bengal at this time of the year, in 2008, it had killed more than 1.25 lakh people in Myanmar. But that was mainly because of the lack of a sophisticated warning system and enough logistical preparedness to evacuate people.
Cyclone Fani, on the other hand, has been continuously monitored ever since it developed southeast of Sri Lanka about a week ago. Warnings have been issued every few hours to fishermen and people living in coastal regions, and a massive emergency preparedness has been mounted.
Fani is not just a severe cyclone but an “extremely severe cyclone”. Tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are graded according to maximum wind speeds at their centre.
According to the latest bulletin from the State Relief Commissioner: “FANI in the Bay of Bengal lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 1st May 2019 about 680 km south-southwest of Puri and 430 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam.”
