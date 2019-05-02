Cyclone Fani, weather LIVE updates: Odisha to start evacuation, red alert sounded in Andhra

Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Fani, classified as an ‘extremely severe cyclonic’ storm with wind speeds estimated at 175-185 kmph and tides that could surge up to 1.5 metres, lies 680 km south of Odisha’s Puri and 430 km away from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

As the states brace for Cyclone Fani, which is expected to make landfall mid-Friday, the Sri Jagannath Temple in Odisha replaced the 15-feet-long Patitapabana Bana or holy flag atop the temple with a four-feet-long variant. For Puri in Odisha, it was among the first signs of the town bracing for the cyclone. A red alert was sounded in Srikakulam district of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Warnings are being issued every few hours to fishermen and people living in coastal regions, and a massive emergency preparedness has been mounted. The Railways has cancelled over 80 trains in view of Cyclone Fani.