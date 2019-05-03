Toggle Menu
Cyclone Fani Live News Updates: Storm 80 km from Puri, to make landfall todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cyclone-fani-live-updates-odisha-west-bengal-andhra-pradesh-tamil-nadu-bangladesh-imd-5707939/

Cyclone Fani Live News Updates: Storm 80 km from Puri, to make landfall today

Cyclone Fani LIVE UPDATES: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the people not to panic as the government is fully prepared to deal with the situation.

A fisherman runs as he ensures to check the safety of fishing boats docked on the beach amidst a stormy weather, before Cyclone Fani makes landfall, in Puri. (PTI)

Cyclone Fani LIVE UPDATES: An estimated seven lakh people have been evacuated from coastal areas as Odisha braces for the “extremely severe” cyclonic storm Fani, which is set for landfall on Friday, according to a senior official in the Special Relief Commissioner’s office. Other states on the eastern coast, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, are also likely to be affected.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the people not to panic as the government is fully prepared to deal with the situation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — India’s aviation safety regulator — has advised all airlines and operators to cancel flights to and from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, on May 3 and between 9.30pm on May 3 and 6pm on May 4, respectively, in order to avoid passenger inconvenience and safety of operations due to the approaching cyclonic storm Fani.

In Bengal, the government is leaving no stone unturned to fight its impact in the coastal districts of South Bengal and areas close to Bangladesh border. The state government has also ordered the closure of all schools in the state from Friday and has written to the CBSE and CISCE, requesting them to emulate the same vacation schedule in their schools.

Cyclone Fani will make landfall in Odisha today at 11 am. Get latest updates here

CM Patnaik appeals for calm, flights to and from Bhubaneswar cancelled

Cyclone Fani 65 km from Gopalpur, 80 km from Puri: IMD

According to the latest bulletin released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fani is currently 65 km away from Gopalpur and 80 km from Puri.

Cyclone Fani to make landfall in Odisha today

An estimated seven lakh people have been evacuated from coastal areas as Odisha braces for the “extremely severe” cyclonic storm Fani, which is set for landfall today, according to a senior official in the Special Relief Commissioner’s office. Other states on the eastern coast, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, are also likely to be affected.

On Thursday, the evacuation process in Odisha faced problems as rescue personnel battled public reluctance to evacuate homes in some high-risk areas and pleaded with tourists to stay off beaches. The state government has set a target to evacuate 11.5 lakh people across 15 districts — 1.3 lakh in Puri alone. According to the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, the Puri district administration managed to evacuate only 22,250 people by 4 pm. On Wednesday, the Puri district administration had warned all hotels to evacuate guests within 24 hours. The East Coast Railways and state government have arranged for special trains and buses to various destinations.

