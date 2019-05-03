Cyclone Fani Live News Updates: Storm 80 km from Puri, to make landfall today

Cyclone Fani LIVE UPDATES: An estimated seven lakh people have been evacuated from coastal areas as Odisha braces for the “extremely severe” cyclonic storm Fani, which is set for landfall on Friday, according to a senior official in the Special Relief Commissioner’s office. Other states on the eastern coast, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, are also likely to be affected.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the people not to panic as the government is fully prepared to deal with the situation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — India’s aviation safety regulator — has advised all airlines and operators to cancel flights to and from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, on May 3 and between 9.30pm on May 3 and 6pm on May 4, respectively, in order to avoid passenger inconvenience and safety of operations due to the approaching cyclonic storm Fani.

In Bengal, the government is leaving no stone unturned to fight its impact in the coastal districts of South Bengal and areas close to Bangladesh border. The state government has also ordered the closure of all schools in the state from Friday and has written to the CBSE and CISCE, requesting them to emulate the same vacation schedule in their schools.