Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Yellow warning in Odisha as storm intensifies into ‘extremely severe’

Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Odisha is bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall as Cyclone Fani (pronounced Foni) makes its way towards its coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow warning’ for residents along the coast as it predicted that Cyclone Fani would intensify into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” by Wednesday evening.

Cyclone Fani is expected to move northwestwards towards till this evening, before recurving north-northeastwards and crossing the Odisha coast. It is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Chandbali by Friday, although the exact location is not known. On Tuesday afternoon, it lay about 800 km south of Puri, 670 km south of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and about 680 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka.

The Navy, Coast Guard, and National Disaster Response Force have been dispatched for relief measures. The Army and Air Force is on standby as well.