Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Yellow warning in Odisha as storm intensifies into ‘extremely severe’
Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani in Odisha Today LIVE News Updates: The Navy, Coast Guard, and National Disaster Response Force have been dispatched for relief measures. The Army and Air Force is on standby as well.
Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Odisha is bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall as Cyclone Fani (pronounced Foni) makes its way towards its coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow warning’ for residents along the coast as it predicted that Cyclone Fani would intensify into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” by Wednesday evening.
Cyclone Fani is expected to move northwestwards towards till this evening, before recurving north-northeastwards and crossing the Odisha coast. It is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Chandbali by Friday, although the exact location is not known. On Tuesday afternoon, it lay about 800 km south of Puri, 670 km south of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and about 680 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka.
The Navy, Coast Guard, and National Disaster Response Force have been dispatched for relief measures. The Army and Air Force is on standby as well.
Cyclone Fani in Odisha live updates: Here is the latest news on the 'extremely severe' storm approaching Gopalpur and Chandbali near Puri
Impact of Cyclone Fani likely to be more than that of Cyclone Titli: Regional meteorological centre
The regional meteorological centre said that the impact of Cyclone Fani is likely to be much more than that of Cyclone Titli, which hit Odisha-Andhra coast last year and killed at least 60 people. (PTI)
Indian Navy deployes ships with expert divers and doctors
The Indian Navy has deployed two ships carrying expert divers and doctors at Visakhapatnam and Chennai in view of Cyclone Fani intensifying into 'extremely severe storm. (PTI)
EC approves lifting off provisions of Model Code of Conduct from districts of Odisha for facilitation of rescue operations: ANI
The Election Commission approved a proposal of lifting off the provisions of Model Code of Conduct in Odisha's Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur so that speedy rescue, relief, and restoration operations can be facilitated. (ANI)
Fishermen pull thier boats inland at Odisha's Puri beach.
CRPF, NDRF, Army, Navy deployed for rescue operations
The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy have deployed their ships and helicopters for rescue and relief operations. In Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha, the Army and Air Force have been put in standby. A total of 41 CRPF teams have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. In addition to the CRPF, NDRF has also deployed 13 of its teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.
Here's how Cyclone Fani will move across the coastline
A graphic on Cyclone Fani's movement shows its path across coastlines of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.
With #CycloneFani predicted to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours, below is a graphic update on likely path and landfall. Graphics courtesy KBK.
To deal with the situation on Cyclone Fani, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met Tuesday to discuss and review the preparedness of the states with its concerned departments of the Government of India. Based on the reviews and discussion, the committee has released an advance financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal for them to undertake preventive and relief measures.
The cabinet secretary also directed all the states to take each and every measure to prevent any loss of life and keep essential supplies like food, drinking water, medications, etc., ready beforehand.
The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy have deployed their ships and helicopters for rescue and relief operations. In Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha, the Army and Air Force have been put in standby.
A total of 41 CRPF teams have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. In addition to the CRPF, NDRF has also deployed 13 of its teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.
All the states have issued advisories to ensure fishermen do not venture into the sea. IMD will issue bulletins every three hours with the latest updates on the condition of the cyclone in the concerned states.
