Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Storm intensifies into ‘very severe’ in last six hours

Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: The severe Cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ (pronounced as ‘Foni’) in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm” in the last six hours, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department. It is very likely to intensify into an “Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm” during the next 36 hours and move towards the Odisha coast, as predicted by the MeT.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off north Tamilnadu and Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts for subsequent 24 hours and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph to prevail along and off Kerala coast, IMD stated. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas with rough sea conditions.

Meanwhile, rain and thundershowers were observed at few places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya and severe heat wave conditions were recorded on Monday in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh. Maximum temperatures Monday was recorded as 47.4 degrees Celsius at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.