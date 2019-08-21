Cyclone Fani: Centre nod to Rs 3,338 crore for Odisha

A high-level committee chaired on Monday by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved Rs 3,338.22 crore as assistance to Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani, the Centre said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee approved overall additional central assistance of Rs 4,432.10 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to three states — Rs 3,338.22 crore to Odisha, Rs 1,029.39 crore to Karnataka as drought relief and Rs 64.49 crore to Himachal Pradesh after avalanches and hailstorms.

The committee has also made changes to the Centre’s response mechanism in the aftermath of a natural calamity. As decided by the Home Minister, an Inter Ministerial Central Team will be constituted immediately in the aftermath of any natural calamity of severe nature, and this team will visit the affected areas for first hand assessment of damages caused and relief work carried out by the state administration.