Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE Updates: Storm makes landfall in Odisha, NDRF, ODRAF teams deployed
Live now

Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE Updates: Storm makes landfall in Odisha, NDRF, ODRAF teams deployed

Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE Updates: CM Naveen Patnaik had held a review meeting and asked the officials to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate steps to ensure no loss of life.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2018 9:09:22 am
Cyclone in Odisha LIVE Updates: Storm Daye makes landfall in Odisha, NDRF, ODRAF teams deployed Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE: Satellite image of the storm over Bay of Bengal. (Source: IMD)

As cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ made landfall in Odisha Friday morning, several parts of the state experienced heavy rainfall. Director of Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar H R Biswas said that the cyclonic storm moved west-northwestward and crossed south Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Friday. The storm would continue to move west-northwestward and weaken gradually into a deep depression, he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had held a review meeting on Thursday and asked the officials to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate steps to ensure no loss of life. As per official sources, coastal districts and various departments have been put on alert. NDRF and ODRAF teams have been deployed with 17 boats and other emergency equipment, according to a report by PTI.

An advisory has been issued by the cyclone warning division’s (CWD) saying that the sea will be very rough over central and north Bay of Bengal and off the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh. A warning was also sent out to fishermen to not venture out into northwest Bay of Bengal and off Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next 24 hours.

Live Blog

Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall in several parts of the state

09:09 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
NDRF team deployed

One NDRF team each has been deployed in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts with 17 boats and other emergency equipment.

08:45 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Storm surge advisory by cyclone warning division

A storm surge of about 0.5 m above astronomical tides is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts in Andhra Pradesh and Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts in Odisha at the time of landfall, said an advisory by the cyclone warning division's (CWD).

08:42 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
Cycolne Daye makes landfall in Odisha

The impact of the cyclonic storm was felt more in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts. MeT warned of gale wind with speed reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph along and off south Odisha coast for a few hours. 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at some places in Balangir, Bararh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts till the morning of Saturday. (PTI)

08:41 (IST) 21 Sep 2018

Hello. Welcome to our Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE blog... Follow our blog for the latest updates.

Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE Updates: The Met Dept had issued the warning of a cyclone that is likely to hit the east coast of India. The weather department said a low pressure formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal on September 19 had intensified into a deep depression and was likely to transform into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd