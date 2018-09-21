Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE Updates: Storm makes landfall in Odisha, NDRF, ODRAF teams deployed

Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE: Satellite image of the storm over Bay of Bengal. (Source: IMD) Cyclone Daye in Odisha LIVE: Satellite image of the storm over Bay of Bengal. (Source: IMD)

As cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ made landfall in Odisha Friday morning, several parts of the state experienced heavy rainfall. Director of Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar H R Biswas said that the cyclonic storm moved west-northwestward and crossed south Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Friday. The storm would continue to move west-northwestward and weaken gradually into a deep depression, he added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had held a review meeting on Thursday and asked the officials to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate steps to ensure no loss of life. As per official sources, coastal districts and various departments have been put on alert. NDRF and ODRAF teams have been deployed with 17 boats and other emergency equipment, according to a report by PTI.

An advisory has been issued by the cyclone warning division’s (CWD) saying that the sea will be very rough over central and north Bay of Bengal and off the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh. A warning was also sent out to fishermen to not venture out into northwest Bay of Bengal and off Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next 24 hours.