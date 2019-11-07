Cyclone Bulbul very likely to intensify into ‘severe’ cyclonic storm: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted Thursday that Cyclone Bulbul, which is hovering over the Bay of Bengal, is ‘very likely’ to intensify into a ‘severe’ cyclonic storm in the next six hours i.e. by 1 am at night. It also warned that West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, and northern parts of Odisha will be affected by the cyclonic disturbance.

The IMD bulletin also stated that Cyclone Bulbul is very likely to move initially north-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then nearly northwards till Saturday morning and then re-curve northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.

Cautioning the states likely to be affected by Cyclone Bulbul, IMD stated that damage is expected over coastal districts of north Odisha and West Bengal. The bulletin warned that thatched houses or huts, embankments will receive heavy damage and partial damage is likely to affect power/communication lines.

IMD also stated that the cyclonic disturbance will also cause heavy damage to coastal crops.

As a mark of precaution to mitigate the disaster, IMD asked for total suspension of fishing operations from Friday onwards and people in the affected areas have been advised to stay indoors. It also said that travel in motorboats is unsafe and asked for restricted beach activities.

The Odisha government on Monday warned people against visiting the seashore. Over 600 cyclone shelters have been set up at villages, Sambeet Satapathy, the district emergency officer of Kendrapara, said. Authorities have also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea.

HR Biswas, director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar said the cyclone is likely to make landfall at the Odisha coast between November 8 and 9. Bulbul will be the second cyclone to hit Odisha this year after Fani, earlier in May, he said. The low-pressure area has been moving west-northwest and will intensify into a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

It is likely that India will break its previous record of having been hit my most number of cyclones in a year, Skymet said. Last year, a 33-year-old record was broken after the country was hit by seven cyclones, it said.