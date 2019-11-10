PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee connect over Cyclone Bulbul after ‘refusing’ his calls on Cyclone Fani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured all possible assistance from Centre in relief operations in cyclone-affected areas. Earlier in May this year, PM Modi claimed Banerjee did not answer or return his calls to assess the situation in the wake of Cyclone Fani.

On Sunday, PM Modi tweeted: “Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India. Spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the situation arising due to cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India. Spoke to WB CM @MamataOfficial regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah too tweeted that he spoke with Banerjee and is also keeping a close watch on the prevailing situation in Bengal. Apart from sending 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in West Bengal and six in Odisha, 18 more teams have been kept on standby, he added.

“We are continuously in touch with central and state relief agencies. Have spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and have assured all possible help. I pray to almighty for those who are braving out this adverse weather,” he wrote on Twitter.

Due to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’, I have decided to postpone my North Bengal visit in the coming week. Instead, tomorrow I would take an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 10, 2019

Addressing a BJP rally during the Lok Sabha election campaign in May, PM Modi claimed that Banerjee refused to speak with him or hold meetings over the Cyclone Fani.

“Speed breaker didi tried her best to politicise the issue of cyclone. I tried to talk to her over phone to seek an update on the situation here. But such is her arrogance that she refused to talk to me. I kept waiting for her to call back but she did not,” Modi said in East Midnapore district’s Tamluk.

“I called her for the second tome as I was tensed about the condition of Bengal’s people in the face of the disaster. I wanted to talk to her because she is the chief minister. But she did not talk to me for the second time as well,” he said.

“I wanted to hold a meeting with the state administration today morning to take stock of the damage caused by the cyclone in Bengal and understand what kind of help the Central government can provide. But didi refused that as well. Do you people realise that for didi, politics is so important that she does not have any regard for the people of Bengal.”