Cyclone Asani Live Updates: Moving at 5 kmph, storm lies 330 km from Visakhapatnam

Cyclone Asani Live: A farmer with his bulls on the way home during heavy rain caused by Cyclone Asani, in Nadia, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Cyclone Asani News Live Updates: Severe cyclonic storm Asani lies over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, some 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, and 590 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha. Cyclone Asani, moving at a speed of 5 kmph, is likely to move northwestwards till tonight and reach the north Andhra coast and adjoining Odisha coast.
Thereafter, Cyclone Asani is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards the northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra and Odisha coasts. It is unlikely to make landfall, and is expected to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.
The weather system is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over coastal Odisha from this evening.
Beach guards urge people not to go near the sea, during Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal, at Puri beach, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Whenever a cyclone hits a country, the first thing that strikes the minds of most is what these names mean. In 2000, a group of nations called WMO/ESCAP (World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), which comprised Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand, decided to start naming cyclones in the region. After each country sent in suggestions, the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC) finalised the list.
The WMO/ESCAP expanded to include five more countries in 2018 — Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
The list of 169 cyclone names released by IMD in April 2020 were provided by these countries — 13 suggestions from each of the 13 countries.
Adopting names for cyclones makes it easier for people to remember, as opposed to numbers and technical terms. Apart from the general public, it also helps the scientific community, the media, disaster managers etc. With a name, it is also easy to identify individual cyclones, create awareness of its development, rapidly disseminate warnings to increase community preparedness and remove confusion where there are multiple cyclonic systems over a region.
A new study has found that super cyclones are likely to have a much more devastating impact on people in South Asia in future years. The paper was published in the Royal Meteorological Society journal Climate Resilience and Sustainability on Monday — a day when the India Meteorological Department was tracking Asani, classified as a severe cyclonic storm and predicted to weaken into a cyclone.
The research, led by the University of Bristol and including scientists from Bangladesh, looked at the 2020 Super Cyclone Amphan, the most costly cyclone to have made landfall in South Asia. They projected its consequences in different scenarios of sea level rise due to global warming.
The ‘Extremely Severe’ cyclone Fani and ‘Super cyclone’ Amphan wreaked havoc in Odisha and West Bengal respectively. Cyclone Asani by contrast, is expected to only graze the coast, and not make landfall. Its anticipated recurving behaviour upon reaching close to the south Odisha coast will likely be similar to that of cyclone Jawad, even though Asani’s track does not match with that of Jawad’s, which was formed in the Bay of Bengal last December.
Due to Cyclone Asani, coast Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Odisha is likely to see heavy rainfall at isolated places from this evening.
Cyclone Asani is unlikely to make landfall, and is expected to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. Here's a table put out by the India Meteorological Department, showing its position, intensity and category:
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on Cyclone Asani. The weather system, which developed over southeast regions of Bay of Bengal, intensified into a 'severe cyclone storm' on Monday. At 5.30 am Tuesday, it lay some 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, and 590 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha.