Sunday, May 08, 2022
Cyclone Asani live updates: Cyclone won’t make landfall in Odisha or AP but move parallel to coast

Cyclone Asani, weather live updates, May 8: It will be the year’s first cyclonic storm to develop in the North Indian Ocean region, which includes the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 8, 2022 8:49:42 am
Cyclone Asani, Cyclone Asani forms, Bay of Bengal, Cyclone news, cyclone asani latest update, cyclone asani landfall, Pune news, indian expressCyclone Asani has been displaying rapid intensification while at sea, indicating the extent of warming of the Bay of Bengal this time of the year.

Cyclone Asani live updates: In a big relief to the people and administration, the IMD on Saturday announced that the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will not make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, but will move parallel to the coast. The system, which has turned into a deep depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Sunday morning.

It lay centred about 280 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 290 km southwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 1140 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1180 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha) at 5:30 pm on Saturday, the IMD said.  It is set to recurve and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal after nearing the North Andhra-Odisha coast, India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI.

It will be the year’s first cyclonic storm to develop in the North Indian Ocean region, which includes the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. In March this year, a system that had formed in the Bay of Bengal had strengthened up to a deep depression — one stage short of forming a cyclone. But since the system did not intensify into a storm then, the name Asani was not officially used. The name will now be assigned to the newest storm brewing off India’s east coast.

Live Blog

Cyclone Asani live updates: Cyclone won't make landfall in Odisha or AP but move parallel to coast

08:49 (IST)08 May 2022
Cyclone Asani to develop today, not cross land but recurve away from Odisha coast

The observed tract of the cylone.

Cyclone Asani to develop today, not cross land but recurve away from Odisha coast

As per the latest forecast, the storm is likely to move northwestwards towards India’s east coast and inch closer to the north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by May 10. Squally winds with speeds ranging between 45-55 km/ hour gusting to 65 kms/hour are likely to hit the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on May 10 and 11, the IMD has warned.

