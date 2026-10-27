Cyclone Arnab likely to impact Visakhapatnam-bound flights; Air India Express, IndiGo issue travel advisories

Cyclone Arnab may disrupt flights to and from Visakhapatnam as Air India Express and IndiGo issue travel advisories, urging passengers to check their flight status.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 03:59 PM IST
Cyclone Arnab update: Flight likely to face disruptions in Visakhapatnam (Image generated using AI)Cyclone Arnab update: Flight likely to face disruptions in Visakhapatnam (Image generated using AI)
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Cyclone Arnab update: The flight services to and from Visakhapatnam are likely to be affected by Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday forenoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was located around 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 460 km east of Bapatla – the epicentre of the landfall.

In a post on X, IndiGo said that flights to and from Visakhapatnam have been affected due to adverse weather conditions. The airline said affected passengers are being notified through the contact details provided at the time of booking. In case of flight cancellations, passengers can opt for a refund or an alternative flight through IndiGo’s Plan B facility.

Similarly, sharing a post on X, Air India Express said that weather conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Arnab could affect flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on Tuesday. The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status on its official website before travelling.

It also warned that road travel could be affected by adverse weather conditions and urged passengers to allow extra time to reach the airport. Passengers can check their flight status on the Air India Express website.

Cyclone Arnab train cancellations

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has cancelled more than 70 trains as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Arnab. In a statement, South Coast Railway (SCoR) said: “In view of the imminent Cyclone ARNAB and in the interest of passenger safety, Indian Railways decided to cancel/Short Termination/Short Origination of several coaching trains.”

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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