Cyclone Arnab likely to impact Visakhapatnam-bound flights; Air India Express, IndiGo issue travel advisories

Cyclone Arnab update: The flight services to and from Visakhapatnam are likely to be affected by Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday forenoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was located around 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 460 km east of Bapatla – the epicentre of the landfall.

In a post on X, IndiGo said that flights to and from Visakhapatnam have been affected due to adverse weather conditions. The airline said affected passengers are being notified through the contact details provided at the time of booking. In case of flight cancellations, passengers can opt for a refund or an alternative flight through IndiGo’s Plan B facility.