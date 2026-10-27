Cyclone Arnab Update: Indian Railways issues travel advisory for passengers

Cyclone Arnab Latest Update: Indian Railways has issued a travel advisory for passengers as Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday forenoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was located around 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada, and 460 km east of Bapatla, where it is expected to make landfall.
The Met office also issued a red alert for Khammam, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Mulugu and Mahabubabad on 28th October and heavy rain is also expected over Warangal, Hanumakonda, Suryapet and Nalgonda on October 28 and 29.
In a statement, South Central Railway (SCR) said that Cyclone Arnab is likely to affect several areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other regions. Depending on the situation, train services may be modified to ensure passenger safety and the smooth operation of trains, it added. “In view of this, several trains passing in this direction/sections are expected to be cancelled/diverted,” the SCR said.
On Tuesday, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of SCR reviewed safety measures and preparations with Dr. R. Gopalakrishnan, the Divisional Railway Manager of Secunderabad Division and other senior officials. He reviewed vulnerable sections and bridges, patrolling arrangements, and the deployment of patrolmen and watchmen in these areas. He also checked water levels in tanks and reviewed the readiness of boulder, sandbag and ballast rakes, along with Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARMEs) stationed at Kazipet and Dornakal.
Cyclone Arnab Alert: 5 important advisories for train passengers
South Central Railway has issued the following advisories for passengers amid the cyclone alert:
- Plan your journey carefully: Passengers are advised to plan their train journeys keeping in mind the prevailing weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and the possibility of cyclonic weather.
- Check SMS alerts: Passengers will receive SMS notifications about changes to train services, including cancellations, diversions and rescheduling, on the mobile numbers provided while booking reserved tickets.
- Check train status before departure: Passengers can check the latest train status through official railway platforms such as IRCTC, RailOne and NTES, or call the railway enquiry helpline at 139.
- Follow official social media channels: Passengers can get updates on train cancellations, partial cancellations, diversions and rescheduling through the official website and social media handles.
- Contact the nearest railway station: For train-related queries during this period, passengers can contact the authorities at their nearest railway station.