Cyclone Arnab Update: Indian Railways issues travel advisory for passengers

Cyclone Arnab Latest Update: Indian Railways has issued a travel advisory for passengers as Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday forenoon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone was located around 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada, and 460 km east of Bapatla, where it is expected to make landfall.

The Met office also issued a red alert for Khammam, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Mulugu and Mahabubabad on 28th October and heavy rain is also expected over Warangal, Hanumakonda, Suryapet and Nalgonda on October 28 and 29.

In a statement, South Central Railway (SCR) said that Cyclone Arnab is likely to affect several areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other regions. Depending on the situation, train services may be modified to ensure passenger safety and the smooth operation of trains, it added. “In view of this, several trains passing in this direction/sections are expected to be cancelled/diverted,” the SCR said.