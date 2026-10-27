Cyclone Arnab update: 600 km of rail track is under close watch, says Ashwini Vaishnaw ahead of landfall

Cyclone Arnab landfall update: Indian Railways has stepped up its preparedness ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Cyclone TC02B (Arnab) on October 28, with around 600 km of railway track under close watch and emergency response teams on standby.

On Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with officials and discussed safety protocols and rapid restoration measures that have been put in place across the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam divisions to deal with potential disruptions caused by the cyclone.

Sharing a post on X, Vaishnaw said that war rooms have been activated at the zonal, divisional and Railway Board levels to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and coordination. He added that passenger safety remains the top priority, with senior railway officials overseeing preparedness and response arrangements.