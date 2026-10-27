Cyclone Arnab update: 600 km of rail track is under close watch, says Ashwini Vaishnaw ahead of landfall

Indian Railways has stepped up preparedness for Cyclone Arnab ahead of its expected landfall on October 28, with 600 km of railway track under close watch and emergency response teams on standby.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 02:04 PM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
Make us preferred source on Google

Cyclone Arnab landfall update: Indian Railways has stepped up its preparedness ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Cyclone TC02B (Arnab) on October 28, with around 600 km of railway track under close watch and emergency response teams on standby.

On Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with officials and discussed safety protocols and rapid restoration measures that have been put in place across the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam divisions to deal with potential disruptions caused by the cyclone.

Sharing a post on X, Vaishnaw said that war rooms have been activated at the zonal, divisional and Railway Board levels to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and coordination. He added that passenger safety remains the top priority, with senior railway officials overseeing preparedness and response arrangements.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Cyclone Arnab update: Over 70 trains cancelled, route changed for 2 others – full list

Relief materials and emergency equipment on standby

The Union Minister said that to facilitate quick restoration of railway services in the event of damage, relief wagons loaded with repair materials have been stationed at Krishna Canal, Bitragunta, Mamidipudi, Visakhapatnam, Palasa and Ponduru.

He added that diesel locomotives, power units and ambulances have also been kept ready at key junctions to support emergency operations. “Earthmovers, tree cutters and restoration tools are placed at short intervals,” Vaishnaw said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments