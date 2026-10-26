Cyclone Arnab update: 8 trains cancelled, route changed for 2 others – full list

Cyclone Arnab has disrupted train services, with Railways cancelling eight trains and changing the services of two others. Check the full list of affected trains in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 04:32 PM IST
Cyclone Arnab: Railways cancels several trains and alters services of 2 others in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. (Image: IMD/Railways)Cyclone Arnab: Railways cancels several trains and alters services of 2 others in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. (Image: IMD/Railways)
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Cyclone Arnab train cancellations list: Indian Railways has cancelled several train services as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Arnab. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm has developed in the Bay of Bengal and will hit the north Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday morning.

The weather system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam with wind speeds of 115-125 km/hour, gusting to 140 km/hour during the morning hours of October 28.

In a statement, South Coast Railway (SCoR) said: “In view of the imminent Cyclone ARNAB and in the interest of passenger safety, Indian Railways decided to cancel/Short Termination/Short Origination of several coaching trains.”

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Also Read | Odisha Cyclone Live Updates

Cyclone Arnab impact on train operations: List of cancelled trains

  • The train No. 18515 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Night Express leaving Visakhapatnam from 29.10.2026 to 04.11.2026 will be cancelled.
  • In the return direction, train No. 18516 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Night Express leaving Kirandul from 29.10.2026 to 04.11.2026 will be cancelled.
  • The train No. 58538 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger leaving Visakhapatnam from 27.10.2026 to 30.10.2026 will be cancelled.
  • In the return direction, train No. 58537 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger leaving Koraput from 28.10.2026 to 31.10.2026 will be cancelled.
  • The train No. 18512 Visakhapatnam – Koraput Intercity Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2026 will be cancelled.
  • In the return direction, train No. 18511 Koraput – Visakhapatnam Intercity Express leaving on 31.10.2026 will be cancelled.
  • The train No. 58501 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger leaving Visakhapatnam from 27.10.2026 to 30.10.2026 will be cancelled
  • In the return direction, train No.58502 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger leaving Kirandul from 27.10.2026 to 30.10.2026 will be cancelled.

Short termination and short origination of trains due to Cyclone Arnab

  • The train No. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express leaving Bhubaneswar from 27.10.202 to 30.10.2026 will be short terminated at Rayagada
  • In return, the train No. 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express will be short-originated at Rayagada from 28.10.2026 to 31.10.2026 instead of Koraput.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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