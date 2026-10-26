Cyclone Arnab update: 8 trains cancelled, route changed for 2 others – full list

Cyclone Arnab train cancellations list: Indian Railways has cancelled several train services as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Arnab. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm has developed in the Bay of Bengal and will hit the north Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday morning.

The weather system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam with wind speeds of 115-125 km/hour, gusting to 140 km/hour during the morning hours of October 28.

In a statement, South Coast Railway (SCoR) said: “In view of the imminent Cyclone ARNAB and in the interest of passenger safety, Indian Railways decided to cancel/Short Termination/Short Origination of several coaching trains.”