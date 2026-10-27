Cyclone Arnab Update: Railways cancels 95 trains, 18 others affected – full list

Cyclone Arnab has disrupted train services, with Indian Railways cancelling 95 trains, rescheduling 15 and short-terminating three services. Check the full list of affected trains.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 27, 2026 08:17 PM IST
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Cyclone Arnab train cancellation list: The Ministry of Railways has cancelled more than 90 train services due to Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday forenoon. In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was over the Bay of Bengal, about 170 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The IMD said the cyclone is expected to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125–135 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 150 kmph.

In a statement, the national transporter said Cyclone Arnab is likely to affect several areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other regions. Thus, as a precautionary measure, it cancelled 102 train services, rescheduled 15, short-terminated three, and short-originated one service.

Among the cancelled trains are the train numbers: 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express, 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Express and 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Express, among others.

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Also Read | Cyclone Arnab Update: Indian Railways issues travel advisory for passengers

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Y Balaji Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Coast Railway, said, “As of now, more than 90 train services have been cancelled and 15 rescheduled.” He further said that all railway officials have been directed to remain on high alert round the clock to ensure passenger safety and smooth train operations.

“Based on the cyclone warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Visakhapatnam, South Coast Railway has reviewed the operational situation and decided to regulate train services across the affected sections. Accordingly, the train services have been cancelled or rescheduled on October 27, 28, and 29, 2026,” the SCoR said in a statement.

The Railway is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed all concerned departments and divisions to remain prepared for any eventuality. (Image: ECoR) The Railway is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed all concerned departments and divisions to remain prepared for any eventuality. (Image: ECoR)

Cyclone Arnab: Full list of cancelled, rescheduled trains

Cyclone Arnab: 95 trains cancelled, 14 rescheduled

Railways have cancelled, cut short or rescheduled trains from October 27 as a precaution against Cyclone Arnab. Here is the full list, combined from all the updates.
95
cancelled
14
rescheduled
4
cut short
113
trains affected
Cancelled: express and long-distance trains42
Dates are the days the train starts its journey. Listed by train number.
07037
Charlapalli to Srikakulam Road
Special
Cancelled: Oct 27
07038
Srikakulam Road to Charlapalli
Special
Cancelled: Oct 28
12703
Howrah to Secunderabad
Falaknuma Express
Cancelled: Oct 29
12704
Secunderabad to Howrah
Falaknuma SF Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
12727
Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad
Cancelled: Oct 28
12728
Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam
Godavari SF Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
12737
Kakinada Port to Lingampalli
Cancelled: Oct 28
12738
Lingampalli to Kakinada Port
Gowthami SF Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
12739
Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad
Cancelled: Oct 28
12740
Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam
Garib Rath SF Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
12775
Kakinada Town to Lingampalli
Cancelled: Oct 27
12776
Lingampalli to Kakinada Town
Cocanada SF Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
12787
Narasapur to Nagarsol
Express
Cancelled: Oct 28
12861
Visakhapatnam to Mahabubnagar
Cancelled: Oct 27
12862
Mahabubnagar to Visakhapatnam
SF Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
17015
Bhubaneswar to Secunderabad
Visakha Express
Cancelled: Oct 29
17016
Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar
Visakha Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
17205
Sainagar Shirdi to Kakinada Port
Cancelled: Oct 29
17206
Kakinada Port to Sainagar Shirdi
Cancelled: Oct 28
17243
Guntur to Rayagada
Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
17244
Rayagada to Guntur
Express
Cancelled: Oct 28
17256
Lingampalli to Narasapur
Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
17644
Kakinada Port to Chengalpattu
Circar Express
Cancelled: Oct 28
18005
Howrah to Jagdalpur
Samaleswari Express
Cancelled: Oct 27 to 30
18006
Jagdalpur to Howrah
Samaleswari Express
Cancelled: Oct 28 to 31
18107
Rourkela to Jagdalpur
Intercity Express
Cancelled: Oct 29 to Nov 4
18108
Jagdalpur to Rourkela
Intercity Express
Cancelled: Oct 30 to Nov 5
18511
Koraput to Visakhapatnam
Express
Cancelled: Oct 31
18512
Visakhapatnam to Koraput
Express
Cancelled: Oct 30
18515
Visakhapatnam to Kirandul
Express
Cancelled: Oct 29 to Nov 4
18516
Kirandul to Visakhapatnam
Express
Cancelled: Oct 29 to Nov 4
20707
Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam
Cancelled: Oct 28
20708
Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad
Cancelled: Oct 28
20809
Sambalpur to Hazur Sahib Nanded
Nagavali Express
Cancelled: Oct 30
20810
Hazur Sahib Nanded to Sambalpur
Nagavali SF Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
20833
Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad
Cancelled: Oct 28
22881
Pune to Bhubaneswar
Superfast Express
Cancelled: Oct 29
22882
Bhubaneswar to Pune
Superfast Express
Cancelled: Oct 27
58501
Visakhapatnam to Kirandul
Passenger
Cancelled: Oct 27 to 30
58502
Kirandul to Visakhapatnam
Passenger
Cancelled: Oct 27 to 30
58537
Koraput to Visakhapatnam
Passenger
Cancelled: Oct 28 to 31
58538
Visakhapatnam to Koraput
Passenger
Cancelled: Oct 27 to 30
Cancelled: local passenger trains53
Local services around Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Narasapur, Guntur, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam. Dates are the days the train leaves.
07267Parvatipuram to VisakhapatnamOct 27 and 28
07268Visakhapatnam to ParvatipuramOct 27 and 28
17257Vijayawada to Kakinada PortOct 27
17258Kakinada Port to VijayawadaOct 28
17264Narasapur to Bhimavaram JnOct 27
17267Kakinada Port to VisakhapatnamOct 27 and 28
17268Visakhapatnam to Kakinada PortOct 27 and 28
17269Vijayawada to NarasapurOct 27
17270Narasapur to VijayawadaOct 28
67202Vijayawada to RajahmundryOct 27
67222Tenali Jn to VijayawadaOct 28
67223Guntur Jn to RepalleOct 28
67224Repalle to Tenali JnOct 28
67229Vijayawada to Guntur JnOct 28
67244Narasapur to Nidadavolu JnOct 28
67245Nidadavolu Jn to NarasapurOct 28
67246Narasapur to RajahmundryOct 27
67247Narasapur to Guntur JnOct 27
67248Guntur Jn to VijayawadaOct 28
67249Guntur Jn to RepalleOct 28
67250Repalle to Guntur JnOct 28
67251Bhimavaram Jn to MachilipatnamOct 28
67252Machilipatnam to GudivadaOct 27 and 28
67253Gudivada to MachilipatnamOct 27 and 28
67254Machilipatnam to GudivadaOct 27 and 28
67255Gudivada to MachilipatnamOct 27 and 28
67256Machilipatnam to VijayawadaOct 27 and 28
67257Vijayawada to NarasapurOct 27
67258Vijayawada to NarasapurOct 27
67261Rajahmundry to VijayawadaOct 27 and 28
67262Vijayawada to RajahmundryOct 28
67263Vijayawada to MachilipatnamOct 27 and 28
67264Machilipatnam to VijayawadaOct 27 and 28
67265Vijayawada to MachilipatnamOct 27 and 28
67266Machilipatnam to VijayawadaOct 28
67267Vijayawada to MachilipatnamOct 27
67268Machilipatnam to VijayawadaOct 28
67269Vijayawada to MachilipatnamOct 28
67270Machilipatnam to VijayawadaOct 28
67271Machilipatnam to GudivadaOct 27 and 28
67272Gudivada to MachilipatnamOct 27 and 28
67275Vijayawada to Bhimavaram JnOct 28
67276Narasapur to VijayawadaOct 27
67277Bhimavaram Jn to Nidadavolu JnOct 28
67278Nidadavolu Jn to Bhimavaram JnOct 28
67281Vijayawada to Bhimavaram JnOct 28
67282Bhimavaram Jn to VijayawadaOct 28
67283Bhimavaram Jn to Nidadavolu JnOct 28
67284Nidadavolu Jn to Bhimavaram JnOct 28
67285Rajahmundry to VisakhapatnamOct 27
67286Visakhapatnam to RajahmundryOct 27
67301Rajahmundry to Kakinada PortOct 27
67302Kakinada Port to RajahmundryOct 28
Cut short4
18522
Guntakal to Visakhapatnam
Tirumala Express
Journey starting Oct 27
Ends at Renigunta
Cancelled between Renigunta and Visakhapatnam. Earlier notified as fully cancelled.
12788
Nagarsol to Narasapur
Express
Journey starting Oct 27
Ends at Charlapalli
Will not run between Charlapalli and Narasapur.
18447
Bhubaneswar to Jagdalpur
Hirakhand Express
Journeys starting Oct 27 to 30
Ends at Rayagada
Will not run between Rayagada and Jagdalpur.
18448
Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar
Hirakhand Express
Journeys starting Oct 28 to 31
Starts from Rayagada
Will not run between Jagdalpur and Rayagada.
Rescheduled14
These trains will run, but will leave late by the time shown.
Delayed by 6 hours 2 trains
18508
Tirupati to Visakhapatnam
Express
Journey starting Oct 27
17481
Bilaspur to Tirupati
Express
Journey starting Oct 27
Delayed by 5 hours 4 trains
17239
Guntur to Visakhapatnam
Simhadri Express
Journey starting Oct 28
17240
Visakhapatnam to Guntur
Simhadri Express
Journey starting Oct 28
12840
Chennai Central to Howrah
Mail
Journey starting Oct 27
18042
Chennai Central to Shalimar
Express
Journey starting Oct 27
Delayed by 4 hours 1 train
17216
Dharmavaram to Machilipatnam
Express
Journey starting Oct 27
Delayed by 3 hours 7 trains
17221
Kakinada Port to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
Express
Journey starting Oct 28
06020
Narasapur to Tambaram
Special
Journey starting Oct 28
18464
SMVT Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar
Express
Journey starting Oct 27
12805
Visakhapatnam to Lingampalli
Janmabhoomi Express
Journey starting Oct 28
22807
Santragachi to Chennai Central
Express
Journey starting Oct 27
17068
Bhubaneswar to Charlapalli
Express
Journey starting Oct 27
12841
Howrah to Chennai Central
Coromandel Express
Journey starting Oct 27
For updates, check NTES or dial 139.
Source: Indian Railways
Express InfoGenIE
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Cyclone Arnab update: 600 km of rail track is under close watch, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

On Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a review meeting with officials and discussed safety protocols and rapid restoration measures that have been put in place across the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam divisions to deal with potential disruptions caused by the cyclone.

Sharing a post on X, Vaishnaw said that war rooms have been activated at the zonal, divisional, and Railway Board levels to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and coordination. He added that passenger safety remains the top priority, with senior railway officials overseeing preparedness and response arrangements. The Union Minister said that around 600 km of railway track are under close watch, with emergency response teams on standby.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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