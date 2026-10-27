Cyclone Arnab Update: Railways cancels 95 trains, 18 others affected – full list

Cyclone Arnab train cancellation list: The Ministry of Railways has cancelled more than 90 train services due to Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday forenoon. In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone was over the Bay of Bengal, about 170 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The IMD said the cyclone is expected to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125–135 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 150 kmph.

In a statement, the national transporter said Cyclone Arnab is likely to affect several areas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other regions. Thus, as a precautionary measure, it cancelled 102 train services, rescheduled 15, short-terminated three, and short-originated one service.