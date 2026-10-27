Cyclone Arnab Tracker Live Updates: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh shut schools, ban fishing as storm approaches eastern coast

The eastern coastal states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh closed schools, prohibited sea fishing and kept rescue teams on standby, stepping up precautionary measures ahead of severe Cyclone Arnab's expected landfall on Wednesday to ensure ‘zero loss of life and minimal damage to infrastructure’. (PTI Photo)

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have stepped up precautionary measures as Cyclone Arnab approaches the eastern coast, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that the cyclone will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on the forenoon of October 28. The eastern coastal states shut schools, prohibited sea fishing, kept rescue teams on standby and stepped up security measures.

Cyclone preparedness intensified: With the storm expected to bring maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have intensified preparedness measures, including school closures, fishing restrictions, evacuation planning and the deployment of emergency response teams. National Crisis Management Committee reviewed preparedness measures, with Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan directing agencies to ensure zero loss of life and minimal damage to property and infrastructure. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also stated that they have deployed teams, with additional teams on standby.

Story continues below this ad Heavy rain forecast in Jharkhand: The cyclone is set to bring heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand for three consecutive days. This prompted the state government to ask district administrations to maintain vigil, according to the officials. A yellow alert of heavy rain has been issued for Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Saraikela-Kharsawan, East and West Singhbhum for 24 hours starting from 8.30 am on October 28, the India Meteorological Department said. Live Updates

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