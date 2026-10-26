Cyclone Arnab Alert: Railways boosts emergency preparedness, sets up 24×7 war room

Indian Railways on Cyclone Arnab: Indian Railways has stepped up safety measures and emergency preparedness ahead of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to hit the north Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday morning. On Monday, Sandeep Mathur, General Manager (GM) of South Coast Railway (SCoR) reviewed the preparations to ensure passenger safety and minimise disruptions to train services.

A review meeting was held with the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of the four divisions and Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs) to assess the arrangements.

Cyclone Arnab update: South Coast Railway sets up 24×7 war room

South Coast Railway has set up 24×7 war rooms at its zonal headquarters and divisional headquarters to coordinate emergency responses. The railway zone has also increased monitoring of vulnerable bridges, railway tracks, yards and signalling systems. Officials have been instructed to clear drainage channels of silt, vegetation and debris to prevent waterlogging.