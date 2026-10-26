Cyclone Arnab Alert: Railways boosts emergency preparedness, sets up 24×7 war room

A review meeting was held with the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of the four divisions and Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs) to assess the arrangements.
South Coast Railway has set up 24×7 war rooms at its zonal headquarters and divisional headquarters to coordinate emergency responses. The railway zone has also increased monitoring of vulnerable bridges, railway tracks, yards and signalling systems. Officials have been instructed to clear drainage channels of silt, vegetation and debris to prevent waterlogging.
Patrol teams and watchmen have been deployed at vulnerable locations. Emergency track maintenance materials have also been stocked to deal with any damage caused by the cyclone.
The General Manager has directed officials to coordinate closely with state government authorities and monitor weather updates issued by the Meteorological Department.
Passenger assistance, emergency arrangements due to Cyclone Arnab
The Railway zone has also strengthened passenger assistance arrangements ahead of the cyclone. Help desks are being set up at major stations to provide information about train services and other travel-related updates.
According to Y Balaji Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of SCoR, additional ticket counters will be operated to process refunds for cancelled trains, if required. He also added that catering units have been asked to maintain adequate food stocks, while alternative power supply arrangements have also been made.
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“Medical teams, first-aid facilities and ambulances are being kept ready for round-the-clock emergency assistance. Civil Defense personnel and Scouts & Guides volunteers have been alerted, while railway crews are on standby to operate special trains, if required,” the CPRO said.
Railway crews are on standby to operate special trains if required. Emergency response teams are also ready to assist areas affected by the cyclone, he added.
Passengers advised to follow official Railway updates
The zonal railway also said it would share timely information through station help desks, helpline numbers and official communication channels.
“South Coast Railway will disseminate timely information through station help desks, helpline numbers and official communication channels. Passengers are advised to follow official railway updates regarding train services and cooperate with railway authorities,” the CPRO said.