Cyclone Arnab Alert: Railways boosts emergency preparedness, sets up 24×7 war room

South Coast Railway has stepped up safety measures ahead of Cyclone Arnab, deploying patrol teams, strengthening passenger assistance and setting up 24x7 war rooms at its zonal and divisional headquarters.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 26, 2026 07:00 PM IST
South Coast Railway steps up safety measures and sets up 24x7 war rooms ahead of Cyclone Arnab. (Image: IMD/Railways)South Coast Railway steps up safety measures and sets up 24x7 war rooms ahead of Cyclone Arnab. (Image: IMD/Railways)
Make us preferred source on Google

Indian Railways on Cyclone Arnab: Indian Railways has stepped up safety measures and emergency preparedness ahead of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to hit the north Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday morning. On Monday, Sandeep Mathur, General Manager (GM) of South Coast Railway (SCoR) reviewed the preparations to ensure passenger safety and minimise disruptions to train services.

A review meeting was held with the Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of the four divisions and Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs) to assess the arrangements.

Also Read | Cyclone Arnab update: 8 trains cancelled, route changed for 2 others – full list

Cyclone Arnab update: South Coast Railway sets up 24×7 war room

South Coast Railway has set up 24×7 war rooms at its zonal headquarters and divisional headquarters to coordinate emergency responses. The railway zone has also increased monitoring of vulnerable bridges, railway tracks, yards and signalling systems. Officials have been instructed to clear drainage channels of silt, vegetation and debris to prevent waterlogging.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Patrol teams and watchmen have been deployed at vulnerable locations. Emergency track maintenance materials have also been stocked to deal with any damage caused by the cyclone.

The General Manager has directed officials to coordinate closely with state government authorities and monitor weather updates issued by the Meteorological Department.

Also Read | Odisha Cyclone Arnab Live Updates

Passenger assistance, emergency arrangements due to Cyclone Arnab

The Railway zone has also strengthened passenger assistance arrangements ahead of the cyclone. Help desks are being set up at major stations to provide information about train services and other travel-related updates.

According to Y Balaji Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of SCoR, additional ticket counters will be operated to process refunds for cancelled trains, if required. He also added that catering units have been asked to maintain adequate food stocks, while alternative power supply arrangements have also been made.

Story continues below this ad

“Medical teams, first-aid facilities and ambulances are being kept ready for round-the-clock emergency assistance. Civil Defense personnel and Scouts & Guides volunteers have been alerted, while railway crews are on standby to operate special trains, if required,” the CPRO said.

Railway crews are on standby to operate special trains if required. Emergency response teams are also ready to assist areas affected by the cyclone, he added.

Passengers advised to follow official Railway updates

The zonal railway also said it would share timely information through station help desks, helpline numbers and official communication channels.

“South Coast Railway will disseminate timely information through station help desks, helpline numbers and official communication channels. Passengers are advised to follow official railway updates regarding train services and cooperate with railway authorities,” the CPRO said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments