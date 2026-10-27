Cyclone Arnab triggers heavy rainfall in Odisha, thousands evacuated from eight districts

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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The Odisha government has relocated over 48,000 people from vulnerable areas to shelters in eight districts as heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone Arnab lashed several districts on Tuesday.
As many as 135 cyclone shelters and 1,600 temporary shelters have been set up to accommodate the people evacuated from low-lying areas and vulnerable places in Odisha.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cyclone Arnab, moving west-northwestwards with a speed of 20 kmph in the past six hours, will cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by forenoon of Wednesday. Close to Yanam, it will take the shape of a “very severe cyclonic storm” with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.
Several Odisha districts, including Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabrangpur and Malkangiri, are under red warning with the Met department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind reaching 60-80 kmph to up to 90 kmph in these districts.
Officials said Malkangiri district will receive maximum rainfall and wind speed in Odisha as it falls under the path of cyclone.
Odisha’s special relief commissioner Rajesh Patil said based on the assessment made by the district collectors, a decision has been taken to relocate nearly 48,000 people in the first phase from districts like Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nuapada.
“We have already sanctioned Rs 19 crore from the state disaster response fund for these eight districts to spend on preparedness and relocation of people. Ministers and senior IAS officers have already reached the districts they are assigned to oversee the relief and rescue operation,” said Patil.
As many as 244 fire services teams, 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and nine NDRF teams have been deployed in various districts with required equipment to help the local administration in evacuation of people from vulnerable places and to deal with post-cyclone scenario. The ODRAF and fire services teams will be engaged in clearing roads by removing uprooted trees.
“The state government is fully prepared to tackle every possible situation even though it is challenging for us. We urge the people not to panic and to cooperate with the administration in dealing with the situation,” said the special relief commissioner.
Amid concerns of possible landslides in certain districts due to incessant rainfall, officials said teams have been deployed there with equipment to clear roads and debris, if needed. Maximum vulnerable points for landslides have been identified in Gajapati district where the district administration has been keeping a close watch.
Nearly 3,000 pregnant women approaching the date of delivery have been identified and shifted to nearby hospitals from across the state.