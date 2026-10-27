Cyclone Arnab triggers heavy rainfall in Odisha, thousands evacuated from eight districts

The Odisha government has relocated over 48,000 people from vulnerable areas to shelters in eight districts as heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone Arnab lashed several districts on Tuesday.

As many as 135 cyclone shelters and 1,600 temporary shelters have been set up to accommodate the people evacuated from low-lying areas and vulnerable places in Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cyclone Arnab, moving west-northwestwards with a speed of 20 kmph in the past six hours, will cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by forenoon of Wednesday. Close to Yanam, it will take the shape of a “very severe cyclonic storm” with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.